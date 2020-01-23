‘Star Trek: Picard’: A Full Look at Maddox’s History with Data [VIDEO]

A potentially important character is mentioned near the beginning of Star Trek: Picard, and you might be wondering if we’ve heard of him before. While Jean-Luc Picard is unraveling the mysteries of his new visitor, he learns about some work that Bruce Maddox has done that could overlap with his own investigation. In case the name sounds familiar to you, there’s a good reason why. Maddox played a big role on The Next Generation that directly involved Data. This post will have some minor spoilers from Episode 1.

Bruce Maddox Has Always Wanted To Build More Androids Like Data

Bruce Maddox could play a key role in the new Star Trek series. You can read more about him on Star Trek’s wiki, but here are the most important highlights.

At first, when Data applied for admission to Starfleet Academy in 2341, Commander Maddox objected, believing that an android couldn’t qualify as being sentient.

But he’s always wanted to continue Dr. Noonian Soong’s work. Soong created Data, Lore, and B4, (along with his own android wife) but no one has been able to duplicate what Soong did. At one point, Adm. Nakamura wanted to disassemble Data so he could reverse-engineer him. But Data believed doing so would not preserve his positronic brain.

Maddox ordered Data to be transferred to Maddox’s command on Starbase 173. Data resigned instead of complying, which Maddox challenged. Picard disagreed, asserting that Data met the definition of sentience and represented a new race. Duplicating him for forced labor would be slavery. Ultimately, Data was ruled sentient and given full rights.

Here are some scenes with Maddox from The Next Generation.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Sentient Being

Despite this, Data encouraged Maddox to continue his studies. He continued to correspond with Maddox, not holding a grudge against him.

In fact, Data told Maddox: “Continue your work. When you are ready, I will still be here. I find some of what you propose intriguing.”

By the way, here’s how the episode ended, when Data and Riker were chatting (this is the extended scene, not the shorter version from the initial run.)

Star Trek TNG: 'Measure of a Man' extended scene: Data and Riker

Who Are These ‘Androids’?

Just as an interesting side note, one type of android shows up in one of the trailers that fans can’t quit talking about.

In fact, some people think the androids seen in the trailer kind of resemble Maddox. Erik Smith wrote on Twitter: “I see a lot of people calling those mass-produced androids in the new #PicardTrailer Soong-Type…. looks more Maddox-Type to me.”

I see a lot of people calling those mass-produced androids in the new #PicardTrailer "Soong-Type"…. looks more "Maddox-Type" to me.#Picard #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/iFzm31bNzE — Erik Smith (@fubbajub) October 9, 2019

This is in reference to 1:06 in the trailer below.

Star Trek: Picard | NYCC Trailer | CBS All Access

We’re not given a lot to go on in the trailer above regarding those androids, but some think they might be tied to Maddox rather than to Data.

Whatever the case, Maddox is going to play an important role in the new series, and fans are very intrigued to find out just where that role will take the series. He’s come a long way since “The Measure of a Man,” probably thanks to Data continuing to correspond with him.

