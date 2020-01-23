‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 1: Top Theories About the Borg & Romulans

With Star Trek: Picard‘s first episode now released, fans are putting together a lot of theories about the Borg and the Romulans. Some of those theories are based on revelations from the trailers that haven’t yet appeared in the show. Here are the clues and theories we know so far. This post will have spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Episode 1. The author has not seen any additional episodes of Picard as of the time of writing this article, so all theories are based on the first episode and trailers and interviews.

Did the Romulans Capture the Borg?

Fans have a lot of questions after the way the first episode ended. We learned that the Romulan Reclamation Ship is actually a Borg Cube. That cube is glowing with blue lights rather than the green lights we’re used to seeing.

Here’s a screenshot from one of the trailers.

It’s not clear why the Cube has blue lights. Some believe it’s because the Cube is obviously structurally compromised and this is some forcefield created to help hold it together. Picard is in the Prime timeline, so this isn’t an indication of a new parallel timeline or anything like that.

As an interesting piece of trivia… In the game Star Trek Online, the Cooperative’s Borg cubes glow blue rather than green. Could there be a connection?

Most believe, however, that this simply is another way of showing the Cube is not controlled by the Borg anymore, but by another race (i.e. the Romulans) who use blue forcefields rather than green. And now the Cube has been repurposed as a Romulan Reclamation Ship.

Photos from the Trailers Provide More Clues

You can find more clues in the trailers, even going back to the NYCC one in July. If you don’t want potential spoilers based on the trailers, don’t read on.

In one scene from the NYCC trailer, Picard is watching some type of augmented human (it appears) being built in a lab (or stripped of parts). It’s a little unclear from this quick clip. This is likely taking place on that Romulan Reclamation Ship.

Another scene seems to indicate that this Borg Cube is perhaps holding people prisoner. The sign from this one screenshot reads: “This facility has gone 5,843 days without an assimilation.”

Fans have also pointed out that sign.

In that same trailer, we see a brief glimpse of what looks like a major Borg battle.

And we also see this figure in the trailer, which may or may not have something to do with the Romulan Reclamation Ship. It kind of looks like the body of a human who was assimilated into the Borg collective and their implants are removed.

In an interview with Games Radar, Evan Evagora (who plays the Romulan Elnor) and Harry Treadway (who plays Narek, the Romulan character we saw on the Reclamation Ship) both talked a bit about the Romulans and what’s to come. Narek said that his character grew up on another planet, acutely affected by the loss of his home planet, and this will affect him greatly.

Those are the main clues we have so far. There’s still a lot to learn.

