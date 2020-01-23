‘Star Trek: Picard’ Schedule: When Is the Next Episode Airing?

If you’re planning to watch the new Star Trek: Picard, then you might be wondering if all the episodes are dropping at once. They’re not — only one episode is dropping at a time on CBS All Access. So when can you watch the next episode, Episode 2? Read on for the details about Star Trek: Picard‘s schedule.

Episode 2 Airs Next Thursday, January 30

The new episodes of Star Trek: Picard are going to be released one episode at a time. So that means Episode 2 will drop on Thursday, January 30, one week from today. New episodes are expected to drop on CBS All Access around 12:01 a.m. Pacific on release day, although the time isn’t guaranteed. Meanwhile, countries outside the U.S. will get to see Picard the next day, with Episode 2 airing on January 31.

Then Episode 3 is scheduled for February 6, 2020.

Episode 4 of Picard will release on February 13, 2020.

In total, there are expected to be 10 episodes for Picard in Season 1. The exact dates of the rest of the episodes aren’t official, but it is expected that one episode will release every week.

If one episode is released every week, then the finale will air on March 26, 2020.

The cast for this new series includes Patrick Stewart (Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadway (Narek), and Evan Evagora (Elnor). Special guests will include Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine.)

Here’s a look at some of the trailers we’ve enjoyed for the series so far. What do you see in the trailers that didn’t happen in Episode 1?

Here’s a final look at Data and other quick scenes from the series, released on TV:

Star Trek Picard – New TV Spot#StarTrekPicard 2020-01-02T18:50:22.000Z

Here’s another trailer released just a couple of days ago. This includes new shots of the Enterprise D, which look amazing.

Here’s another trailer that fans love.

Star Trek: Picard – The Dreams are lovely 2020-01-17T19:09:56.000Z

And here’s a video of Stewart talking about the new series.

Star Trek: Picard – A New Chapter BeginsWhat's familiar becomes new again when Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard in the new CBS All Access original series Star Trek: Picard. Find out how Stewart and the series' executive producers plan to honor Star Trek: The Next Generation, while exploring uncharted territory for the iconic character. Stream the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, Jan. 23, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access. Stream all-new episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" on Thursdays, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access. Subscribe To "CBS All Access" Channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrRttZIypNTA1Mrfwo745Sg For more content from "Star Trek: Picard", click HERE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/star-trek-picard/ Watch full episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" HERE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/star-trek-picard/video/ Like "Star Trek: Picard" on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/StarTrekCBS/ Follow "Star Trek: Picard" on Twitter HERE: https://twitter.com/startrekcbs Follow "Star Trek: Picard" on Instagram HERE: https://www.instagram.com/startrekcbs Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5WL3iKUD52 Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet. Click HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5WL3iKUD52 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d — "Star Trek: Picard" features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, "Star Trek: Picard" also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. 2020-01-17T18:00:00.000Z

And here’s a trailer from NYCC about three months ago.

Star Trek: Picard | NYCC Trailer | CBS All AccessStar Trek: Picard premieres January 23, only on CBS All Access. Watch the NYCC Trailer, debuted during the Star Trek: Universe panel at New York Comic Con. Visit http://www.cbs.com/picard to sign up for CBS All Access. Try 1 week FREE. © 2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. 2019-10-05T18:32:16.000Z

Star Trek: Picard takes place at the end of the 24th Century. This is the furthest in time that we’ve seen any Star Trek series so far. The last Star Trek: The Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis, took place in 2379. Now Picard will take place 20 years after the movie.

The Next Generation TV series, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager all took place in the same time period, about a century after Star Trek: The Original Series. Then there was Enterprise, which took place about a century before The Original Series. And Discovery took place somewhere between TOS and Enterprise.

But Star Trek: Picard is breaking new ground. It’s important to remember that Picard takes place in the Prime timeline (the same timeline occupied by all the TV series, including Discovery). The J.J. Abrams movies, meanwhile, took place in the Kelvin timeline. Although they both share the same past from Enterprise, they diverged when Spock went back in time. Fans are happy to have another TV series taking place in the Prime timeline.

READ NEXT: Theories from the First Star Trek: Picard Trailer