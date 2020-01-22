‘Star Trek: Picard’: What Time & Channel Is Episode 1 on CBS All Access?

Thursday, January 23 marks the long-awaited return of Star Trek: Picard. But what time can you watch Episode 1 of the new series? And what channel is the new series on? Well, it’s not airing on any TV channel, not even on CBS, so you’ll have to opt for an “online” channel instead to catch Star Trek: Picard. Read on for all the details.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Will Release Sometime After 12 AM Pacific on January 23

Star Trek: Picard will premiere very early in the morning on Thursday, January 23 in the U.S. on CBS All Access. Unlike Discovery, which was first released during primetime hours on its release day every week on CBS All Access, Picard is going to do things a little differently.

A representative from CBS talked to Heavy about Picard‘s release time and didn’t want to give a specific time that the show will be available. However, they did say that it was safe to say the show would release sometime after 12 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, January 23. That means sometime after 3 a.m. Eastern/2 a.m. Central on January 23.

CBS.com indicates that the first episode is expected to drop on Thursday, January 23 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific. However, the CBS representative told Heavy regarding timing: “They’ll drop weekly overnight, so I would just say Thursdays.”

In other words, if you’re normally up late at night or very early in the morning, then you might want to check to see if Star Trek: Picard is available yet. But if that’s pretty late for you, then you might as well go to sleep since the 12:01 a.m. time isn’t guaranteed. By the time you get up in the morning, Picard will be available on CBS All Access for viewing.

In Canada, the show will air at 8 p.m. local time on January 23 on SciFi (see more details below.)

Amazon Prime will release the show in 200 other countries “within 24 hours” of the premiere in the U.S. See below for more details on this too.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Is Not Airing on TV

Star Trek: Picard is not airing on any television channel. You’ll need a subscription to CBS All Access in order to enjoy the new series. You can try a week for free if you want to test out the service first.

You can also catch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime in the U.S., but only if you sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon channel.

If you’re outside the U.S., you can catch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime starting on January 24 in many countries (and in those locations, it will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription.) Some viewers are saying the episode is expected to drop on Amazon Prime outside the U.S. by 8 a.m. GMT on the 24th, but this time is not guaranteed.

Star Trek: Picard will stream outside the U.S. on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries (not including the U.S. or Canada.) TrekMovie.com said it will be available on Amazon Prime “within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.”

Incoming Transmission from @SirPatStew! The untitled “#StarTrek” Jean-Luc Picard series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries+ outside the US & Canada and on CBS All Access in the United States. #primevideo @primevideouk https://t.co/UgxPFcRyaT pic.twitter.com/gzAZBVe0MR — Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 13, 2019

If you’re in Canada, the show will release on January 23 on CTV SciFi. According to the channel’s online schedule, Picard is airing at 8 p.m. local time on January 23.

According to this official tweet from Star Trek below, Picard will air on both Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Crave on January 23.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on January 23 on CBS All Access in the US, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel & OTT service Crave, & on January 24 on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries. #StarTrek — Star Trek (@StarTrek) January 19, 2020

An older press release from Bell Media said that Picard would air on Space in English in Canada and on Z in French on January 23, and then air on Crave the next day on January 24. A look at Crave’s website indicates that Picard will premiere on January 23 there too, but it doesn’t indicate a time when streaming will begin.

