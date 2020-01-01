Is Starbucks Open on New Year’s Day 2020?

New Year’s Day is finally here, but will Starbucks be open to greet you with a hot cup of coffee? Most Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day.

In a statement to Heavy, a Starbucks spokesperson shared, “Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day.” A store employee in New York City shared that Starbucks will open later than usual on Wednesday– it will run from 7 am to 9 pm on New Year’s Day. And in Los Angeles, many stores will similarly not open until 7 am.

Before you head out, check the hours of your local Starbucks by using this store locator.

Starbucks Pop-Ups Are Giving Away Free Drinks

This holiday season, Starbucks is bringing the cheer with Pop-Up Parties. From December 26 thru December 31, Starbucks is hosting Pop-Up Parties in select cities across the US and offering free tall handcrafted espresso beverages from 1-2 pm local time. To see if your city is one of the select few to have a Pop-Up Party hosted today, click here.

On November 7, the coffee chain introduced its annual array of holiday drinks with other season menu items. Some of the fan-favorite drinks include a peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, and eggnog latte. Holiday menu items range from a holiday turkey and stuffing panini to a cranberry bliss bar and sugar plum cheese danish. Now, everyone wants to know how long the drinks are expected to last?

Each year, the special holiday drinks typically stop being served around mid to late January. The exact date for seasonal drinks conclusion hasn’t yet been released, but you can expect the holiday beverages to disappear in that timeframe.

Where Else Can You Get Coffee?

If you find yourself in need of a coffee as your passing a Dunkin’ Donuts, feel free to stop there, too. Most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Heavy.com spoke to locations in Los Angeles, and they shared that Dunkin’ will be open from 7 am to 6 pm on New Year’s Day. Many locations in New York City, meanwhile, will operate on their usual 24-hour schedule. In order to find out the specific hours of a Dunkin’ Donuts near you, it will be necessary to use this store locator here.

And what about a coffee at McDonald’s? That will work in your favor, as well. Most McDonald’s will be open on New Year’s Day, but because the store is a franchise, those hours will vary by location, so check your local McDonald’s before you try to stop over for a New Year’s burger.

Lastly, TGI Friday’s will be open on New Year’s Day and will operate on a normal schedule. A store employee at TGI Friday’s in New York City shared that TGI Fridays would remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and would operate on a normal schedule.

So, no matter what you’re in need of on New Year’s Day, these big chains and stores have got your back, if only for a limited time.

