Stephen Dorff Would Love to Get Married & Have Kids

Fox’s newest show, Deputy, premieres January 2, 2020, and stars Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister, a dedicated LAPD deputy sheriff who approaches crime fighting more like his Wild West ancestors than most modern-day lawmen might.

Dorff is possibly most well-known for portraying Roland West in the third season of HBO’s True Detective, but he’s been acting for over 40 years. His first TV credit goes all the way back to 1985 in The New Leave it to Beaver, and his first film credit was for The Gate in 1987. His breakout role was in the 1992 drama The Power of One, in which he starred with Morgan Freeman and Fay Masterson. He also appeared in Blade (1998) and Immortals (2011).

If you’re watching Deputy, you might be wondering if Dorff has a wife or girlfriend. Dorff keeps most of his private life private. As far as is publicly known, though, Dorff is currently single, but he would love to get married and start a family.

Here’s what we know.

Dorff Told The Guardian He Would Like to Get Married

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2016, Dorff said that he would like to get married and have children. The now 46-year-old actor said that at the time that he’d be in the zone to settle down by the time he was 36. The interview also touched on what he likes in a woman and his relationship with his mother.

“I see myself getting married and having a family,” he said. “I’d love to have a daughter. I don’t want to be one of those actors in my fifties who is alone.”

In 2010 in an interview with Vulture, Dorff said he hopes to have kids someday. He noted that his friends were having children, and he is the godfather to one of his friend’s babies.

He’s Been Linked to Other Celebrities

Dorff hasn’t always been single. In 2015, he was linked to Charlotte McKinney. The pair were first spotted together in April, but they announced their split later in 2016. According to Page Six, the reason for the split isn’t clear, and both Dorff and McKinney’s representatives declined to comment about the split.

He has also reportedly been in relationships with Pamela Andersen, Bridget Hall, Reese Witherspoon, and Courtney Wagner. He more recently dated Katharina Damm. Before that, he was linked to Tami Donaldson.

Dorff recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” alongside Elizabeth Hurley, and there was plenty of playful banter, leading to toofab.com reporting on the pair’s chemistry. At one point, Cohen complimented Dorff’s voice, specifically how deep it is, and Dorff replied that it was probably because of the smoking.

Cohen then asked Hurley if she would ever date a smoker, to which she replied she wouldn’t. Dorff then looked at Hurley earnestly and told her he’d quit for her. Of course, the pair quickly waved off the flirtation and went on with the interview and discussed their best and worst on-screen kisses.

Dorff recently sold his Malibu home for $7.5 million. He had owned the home since 2002. Deputy airs on Fox Thursday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Post reviewed Deputy, writing that there is nothing that you haven’t seen before, but the show works in that “reassuring, cookie-cutter sort of way.”

