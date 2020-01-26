Steven Tyler’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Tyler is one of the biggest names in show biz, famous for being the lead singer of the Boston-based group Aerosmith, and for being multi-talented when it comes to instruments. Tyler plays the harmonica, piano, and percussion, and is the voice behind hit songs like Dream On, Sweet Emotion, and Walk This Way.
But what do we know about his family life? The 71-year-old has been married twice and has four children, one of whom is Liv Tyler.
Read on to learn more about Steven Tyler’s kids and family.
1. His Daughter Liv Has 3 Children
Steven’s daughter, Liv, is an actress, known for playing Arwen Undómiel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. She is the daughter of Steven and fashion model Bebe Buell. According to Amo Mama, Bebe Buell used to claim that Liv’s father was Todd Rundgren to “protect her daughter from Tyler’s drug addiction.”
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress opened up about her father, sharing, “I mean…he’s pretty amazing… But as a performer, he doesn’t half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out. So, I’m usually pretty impressed that he’s still…but he does things that embarrass me. Like, humping his mic stand. I’m like, ‘Dad…'”
She added, “They’re in Vegas right now, so there’s, like, clips all the time…and he, like, licks people’s faces sometimes…”
2. He Has Been Married Twice
Tyler has been married twice– first to Cyrinda Foxe from 1978 to 1987, then to Teresa Barrick from 1998 to 2006.
Foxe was the former wife of New York Dolls’ lead singer Singer Johansen. With Foxe, Tyler had daughter Mia Tyler.
After her parents divorced, Mia moved with her mother to New York City. In 2002, her mother died of a brain tumor. That same year, she married ex Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner, and was engaged to guitarist Brian Harrah as well, however, the relationship did not last.
In 2017, Mia became a mother to son Axton Joseph.
3. Chelsea Tyler Recently Celebrated a Baby Shower
In mid-January, Chelsea Tyler held a baby shower that was attended by sisters Liv and Mia, and her father’s girlfriend, Aimee Preston.
Chelsea announced the pregnancy late last year. She took to Instagram to post all the baby shower fun, writing, “Oh baby! Our lil Wolf cubs have so many amazing people to be loved by.”
Chelsea is Steven’s daughter with clothing designer Teresa Barrick. With Barrick, Steven also fathered a son, Taj, born in 1991.
Steven and Teresa announced they were separating in February 2005 due to personal problems. The band’s publicist announced the separation in a statement that read, “Before the tabloid media makes more of this than it is, I am announcing that my wife Teresa and I are currently separated. We’re just a family trying to work through a difficult time. A little privacy and sensitivity – for Teresa, my children and myself – would be nice.”
4. He Is Currently Dating Amy Preston
These days, Tyler is in a relationship with 32-year-old Aimee Preston. According to Fox News, Preston previously worked as Tyler’s personal assistant.
Their relationship began in February 2016 and has been going strong ever since.
Recently, the couple attended the Ad Astra premiere to support Liv Tyler, and they packed on the PDA on the red carpet. They frequently post pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts.
5. He Recently Built an Indoor Pool for His Grandchildren
Speaking at the Grammy Awards last year, Tyler shared that he built an indoor pool for his grandchildren.
“Everybody fell in love with Maui [in 1977], so I built an indoor pool… I don’t want the kids out on the street smoking weed, so I built an indoor pool to protect them. So they go in there and smoke weed.”
Today, the rocker has four grandchildren, Mia’s son, Axton, 21 months, and Liv’s children, Lula, 2, Sailor, 4, and Milo, 14.
Asked if his grandchildren know how famous he is, the singer admitted, “It doesn’t mean anything to them… I saw it once when … Liv’s first baby was growing up and she brought him to a show. He was in the front row and he was, like, [staring up], and it was just a beautiful moment. It’s beautiful.”
READ NEXT: Liv Tyler’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts to Know