How to Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary Online for Free

Taylor Swift’s new documentary, Miss Americana, is available on Netflix starting January 31, at around midnight, pacific time. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can watch it there for free.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can try to catch Miss Americana at any of the select movie theaters it’s showing at, for a limited period of time.

So far, Swift’s documentary has received largely positive reviews, both at Sundance and by critics at large. Film Critic Wesley Morris of The New York Times wrote,

“…what’s bracing about this film, which Lana Wilson directed, is the way it weds Swift’s loneliness and her arrival at empowerment…Her movie proceeds in a kind of vérité approach. It opens with an adult Swift awash in the declarations of her girlhood diaries and rarely departs from seeing the world as Swift does, and I left it with a new sympathy for a woman who polarizes people.”

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Miss Americana once it’s available:

How to Watch ‘Miss Americana’ on Netflix

Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020

Once Miss Americana is available on Netflix (around midnight, pacific time, or 3 AM, eastern time, on January 31), you can watch it here. You’ll also have the option of setting a reminder with Netflix, so that the streaming platform will inform you when it’s available to view. All you have to do is go to the Miss Americana page, and click on “Remind Me.”

Specifically, here are the release times, in various time zones:

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 30)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 30)

If you don’t have Netflix, you’ll have to sign up in order to see Miss Americana. Here are the different subscription plans to choose from on Netflix:

Basic: This plan is $8.99 per month and has the most limited features. You can only use it on a single screen at a time, and you’ll be limited to standard definition (SD) streaming.

This plan is $8.99 per month and has the most limited features. You can only use it on a single screen at a time, and you’ll be limited to standard definition (SD) streaming. Standard: This plan is $12.99 per month. You can watch from two screens at a time, and in high definition (HD).

This plan is $12.99 per month. You can watch from two screens at a time, and in high definition (HD). Premium: This plan is $15.99 per month. You can watch on four screens at once, and you can watch programming in HD or 4K Ultra HD, if available. This is a great option for a family or small group of friends.

Which Theaters Are Showing ‘Miss Americana,’ & When?

For a limited time #MissAmericana will be playing in select theaters – tickets available at https://t.co/I4b7yZZZss 🎉 And stream it globally on @NetflixFilm January 31! pic.twitter.com/AzWG6WYkST — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 30, 2020

A limited selection of theaters will be playing Miss Americana on the big screen, starting on January 31, and ending at an undisclosed date.

Here are the theaters where you can catch the Sundance documentary:

Ashburn, VA: Alamo Drafthouse Loudoun

Alamo Drafthouse Loudoun Austin, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz, Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz, Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane Dallas, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands Denver, CO: Alamo Drafthouse Westminster, Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster, Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake El Paso, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo Houston, TX: Alamo Drafthouse La Centerra

Alamo Drafthouse La Centerra Kansas City, MO: Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet Los Angeles, CA: Alamo Drafthouse DTLA

Alamo Drafthouse DTLA Lubbock, TX: Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse New York, NY: iPic Fulton Market, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers

iPic Fulton Market, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers Omaha, NE: Alamo Drafthouse Midtown

Alamo Drafthouse Midtown Phoenix, AZ: Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert, Alamo Drafthouse Tempo, Alamo Drafthouse Chandler

Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert, Alamo Drafthouse Tempo, Alamo Drafthouse Chandler Raleigh, NC: Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio, TX: Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak San Francisco: Alamo Drafthouse Mission

Alamo Drafthouse Mission Springfield, MO: Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury, MN: Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse London, UK: Prince Charles

