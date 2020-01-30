Super Bowl 2020 Performance List & Schedule Times

It used to be that the Super Bowl had a halftime show and that was about it for musical entertainment. But nowadays, the Super Bowl has turned into a weekend-long celebration. There are a bunch of concerts taking place in Miami leading up to the big game, so here’s all the information you need about the day, time, venue, ticket price and more.

Thursday, January 30

There are two big concerts happening Thursday night in Miami. The first is part of the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2020. Thursday night is the music festival’s hip hop night, so it features performers DJ Khaled and Friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion.

This concert is at Miami’s American Airlines Arena beginning at 8 p.m. ET. As Megan Thee Stallion writes on Instagram, “MIAMI HOTTIES … COME TURN THE F*CK UP, TICKETS ON SALE NOW.” Tickets are still available, ranging from $35 to $125 apiece.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the other concert happening Thursday is being put on by SiriusXM and Pandora and it is free for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers 21 and over. Lizzo headlines this concert Thursday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET at the Jackie Gleason Theater. If you can’t be there in person, the concert will also air live on SiriusXM channel 46, The Heat, and will replay on SiriusXM Hits1 and Pandora Now.

Friday, January 31

The Super Bowl Music Fest continues on Friday with a concert that unites two of the most iconic artists in their respective genres. Classic rock band Guns ‘N Roses is the headliner with special guest rapper Snoop Dogg. This concert is also at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena. Tickets are still available, though they are a bit pricier than Thursday’s concert. These run from $100 to $1500.

Over at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center is the Shaq Fun House party, which runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET and features performances by Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, and DaBaby. Tickets range from $200 to $600.

Saturday, February 1

The final Super Bowl Music Fest concert is also at 8 p.m. at American Airlines Arena and features Maroon 5 with special guest Dan + Shay. Tickets range from $50 to $1250.

There is also Rob Gronkowski’s party called “Gronk Beach,” which starts at 1 p.m. ET at the North Beach Bandshell and features performances by Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Carnage, 3LAU and more. Tickets range from $250 to $1100.

Finally, AT&T is celebrating its 10th annual Super Saturday concert with headliner Lady Gaga, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Meridian event center at Island Gardens. General admission tickets all run $375 each, but the concert will be live-streamed on AT&T TV’s Twitter account.

Sunday, February 2

Even though most of Sunday will be devoted to the match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, there are still several performances to keep your eye out for.

The pre-game performances include Pitbull, Dan + Shay and DJ Khaled as part of the NFL Tailgate Tropicale, which will be included on FOX’s pregame show that kicks off at 2 p.m. ET.

Then once coverage of the game starts, Yolanda Adams and the Children’s Voice Chorus performing “America the Beautiful,” followed by Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem. These are expected to take place at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Then the big performance everyone is waiting for is the Super Bowl halftime performance, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The halftime show typically starts about 90 minutes after kickoff, though that all depends on A) what time the game actually starts after the National Anthem and coin toss and such, and B) how long the first half lasts. But you’re looking for the halftime performers, tuning in at roughly 8 p.m. ET should have you all set.

Super Bowl LIV itself kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET with FOX’s Kickoff Show and Pregame programming.

