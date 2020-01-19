‘Supergirl’ Season 5 Episode 10 Time & Channel

The CW’s Supergirl returns tonight with an all-new post-crisis episode. In the aftermath of Crisis, Supergirl faces new threats and adjusts to the new status quo. Supergirl airs tonight, January 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.

The episode, titled “The Bottle Episode” was directed by Tawnia McKiernan and written by Derek Simon, Nicki Holcomb and Jen Troy. Meaghan Rath, the real-life sister of Brainy-5’s actor, guest stars.

What’s Going On On the Show?

In an exclusive clip posted by TV Line, we see Lena waking up after the events of Crisis to Lex cooking her breakfast. All is not well with Lena, though. Due to a deal Lex made with the Monitor, Lena remembers everything, including the events of crisis. She thinks she killed Lex before the Crisis even started and is more than a little surprised to see him in her apartment.

Lex tells her that they now run Luthorcorp and the DEO together, prompting Lena to say “I’m in hell.” Fans will remember that the relationships between Lena and just about every other character on the show have been complicated. She found out that Kara is Supergirl at the end of last season, but she waited to say anything until Kara told her the secret herself.

Crisis aftermath also shows that Kara is now on the same Earth as The Flash, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and the Legends. The group formed The Justice League at the end of the last Crisis episode.

It has been a while on the show since Kara has had a love interest, but that might change later this season. She’s been paired with a potential love interest, William Dey (Staz Nair), the new investigative reporter. while they didn’t get off on the right foot, their chemistry has been growing since his introduction.

Both characters have a dedication to finding the truth and journalism in general, sharing a passion for exposing corruption and evil-doers. Nair spoke with TV Guide about the potential of his character and Kara’s being together later in the season.

“He’s a nerd, he likes reading books,” he said. “And I think it would be a nice change for Kara to go for someone like that. There is, yes, attractive, whatever, charming – all the typical kind of points that are necessary, but they get on, on kind of their weirdness, their niches. William could maybe, if that was to happen, maybe he could fit that role.”

There is no telling if there will be changes to Nair’s character post-Crisis, however; the Arrowverse has already shown us a number of changes in other shows, from the Legends becoming famous to Diggle’s daughter, Sara, existing even though she was originally erased from the timeline when Flashpoint happened.

When Will the Next Episodes Air?

January 26, 2020: “Back From the Future Part One” will air. The episode will see Winn Schott, Supergirl’s old best friend, return from the future, where he’s been with the Legion of Superheros since Mon-El and Saturn Girl’s departure.

Winn will be back for a total of three episodes. February 2, 2020 will air a rerun, but the show should be back to normal airing after that week for the rest of the season.

Tune in to the CW at 9 p.m. to see how Supergirl’s life has been changed in the post-crisis world.

