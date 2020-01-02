‘Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Dates, Schedule & Episodes

Last January, Lifetime premiered a six-episode event called Surviving R. Kelly that earned over 20 million viewers in its three-night run. The network says the airing also saw an increase of calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent.

Now the follow-up three-night event, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, will feature new survivors’ stories and look at the impact of the first documentary now that the R&B singer is facing a total of 18 federal charges that include sexual assault, child pornography, and kidnapping. The special features new interviews from a variety of perspectives including psychologists and cultural and legal experts.

Here is the schedule for the three-night documentary special. All times ET/PT.

Thursday, January 2

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Lifetime is running a marathon of the six-episode part I of the documentary.

9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: The first two episodes of part II, “It Hasn’t Stopped” and “The Settlement Factory.

“It Hasn’t Stopped”: A gun threat wreaks havoc at a screening of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.

“The Settlement Factory”: Tiffany Hawkins, the first person to attempt to hold R. Kelly legally responsible for his actions, breaks her silence and tells her story on camera after more than two decades.

Friday, January 3

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: A repeat of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning night one.

9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: Episodes three and four of part II, “Please Come Forward” and “After the Rescue.”

“Please Come Forward”: Singer R. Kelly faces his first round of criminal charges after the airing of Surviving R. Kelly; survivor Jerhonda Pace reveals a shocking pact she made.

“After the Rescue”: Singer-songwriter R. Kelly is released from jail and does a controversial interview with journalist Gayle King; accuser Dominique Gardner speaks on camera.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning | Premieres Thursday 9/8c | LifetimeThe story continues…following the groundbreaking Emmy nominated and Critic's Choice Award and MTV Award winning explosive documentary series seen by over 26.8 million people and sparking world-wide conversation, Lifetime unravels more to the saga with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airing across three nights, beginning January 2 at 9pm ET/PT. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges. The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.

Saturday, January 4

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly part I in its entirety.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly part II episodes one and two.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly part II episodes three and four.

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Surviving R. Kelly</> part II episode five, “Bring Our Girls Home.”

“Bring Our Girls Home”: As R. Kelly is taken into federal custody without bail, the families of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary wonder if they’ll ever return home.

Along with the special, Lifetime will continue its partnership with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and leading authority on sexual violence. A new PSA will air during the special urging sexual assault victims to speak up and seek help. Furthermore, several survivors will join RAINN’s Speaker Bureau, made up of more than 3500 survivors of sexual abuse who volunteer to share their stories to provide invaluable resources of knowledge and strength.

Following the airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary part I, RAINN saw a 20 percent increase from the previous week in people reaching out to the National Assault Hotline for help.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

