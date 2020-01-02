‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’ Documentary Time & Channel

This week, Lifetime is airing a follow-up documentary to its Emmy-nominated doc Surviving R. Kelly that aired a year ago. The new special, titled Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, will look at the aftermath of the first documentary as the R&B singer faces three trials in 2020 for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping and child pornography.

It will also feature interviews from new survivors and legal experts over the course of its three-night run. Here’s what you need to know about the dates and times it airs, plus what to expect from the new footage and interviews.

Surviving R Kelly Part II Date and Time: This five-episode documentary airs over three nights: January 2, 3 and 4. The first two nights run two hours and 15 minutes apiece, from 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. ET/PT, and feature two episodes each; the third night runs for 90 minutes and is one episode, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Each day also features rebroadcasts of the first documentary or episodes from part II that have already aired. Check here for a full TV schedule and episode descriptions.

Following the fifth episode of Surviving R. Kelly Part II is the debut of the documentary film Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison at 9:30pm ET/PT.

Surviving R Kelly Part II Channel: Lifetime is the home of both documentaries. The channel received the Banff Television Festival Program of the Year Award for part I, which also received a Critics’ Choice Award, and nominations from both the Television Critics Association and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Surviving R Kelly Part II Featured Interviews: The documentary speaks with new survivors, plus investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, music industry insiders Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles and Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, comedian and host W. Kamau Bell, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, radio personality Angela Yee, cultural critic Jamilah Lemieux, State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly M. Foxx, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, and many more.

Surviving R Kelly Part II PSA Information: Lifetime is continuing its partnership with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and leading authority on sexual violence, to run a new PSA for survivors of sexual assault during the documentary. The first PSA Lifetime and RAINN created is below.

It features sexual assault survivor and activist Tarana Burke; survivor, actress and activist Alyssa Milano who amplified the #MeToo movement and Burke’s work with her pivotal tweet; survivor, R. Kelly survivor and women’s advocate Kitti Jones; and survivor and founder of the millennial-driven advocacy group Rise, Amanda Nguyen who was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for creating the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights to ensure survivor rights are not dependent on geography.

In addition to the new PSA, several survivors will join RAINN’s Speaker Bureau, made up of more than 3500 survivors of sexual abuse who volunteer to share their stories to provide an invaluable resource of knowledge and strength. Following the airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, RAINN saw a 20 percent increase from the previous week in people reaching out to the National Assault Hotline for help.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

