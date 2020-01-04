‘Surviving R Kelly 2’ Talks Suicide Pact Rumors

Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning continues tonight, January 3, 2020. It has been one year since the first part of Surviving R. Kelly aired, and much has come to light in that time. In part two, a survivor discusses an alleged suicide pact she had with the singer.

The full Surviving R. Kelly docuseries covers the R&B singer’s life from childhood to now. Numerous celebrities like John Legend and Wendy Williams will appear in the documentary alongside dozens of women who talk about their relationship with Kelly throughout his career.

These women include Jerhonda Pace, a woman who met Kelly when she was 15 years old during Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008. Before that time, she had been a fan of Kelly, but she had never met him until she was introduced to him outside the courtroom. She was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 16.

She Says They Had a Suicide Pact

Pace was interviewed in the first part of the documentary but did not mention the suicide pact at that time. In the new episode of the documentary, however, Pace outlined a suicide pact she had with R Kelly. She said she was ready to take her own life because “Rob was everything” to her. According to Daily Mail, Pace would cut class every day to attend Kelly’s trial.

“With Rob, I was part of a suicide pact with him,” she said. “And if anything was to happen to him, if he was to go to jail or someone was to harm him, I was supposed to kill myself.”

She continued, talking about how the pact came about.

“When the suicide pact came about, Rob and I was in the mirror room, and he told me if I was everything to him like I say he is, then there would be no life worth living. He said, if something happens to me, I want you to take these pills.”

Many people interviewed in the first part of the docuseries talk about how they received death threats from Kelly’s fans after appearing in the first documentary. Pace is one of these people, saying that people started to DM her telling her to count her days. She says that it has not stopped.

Survivors Discuss How Kelly Operated

VideoVideo related to ‘surviving r kelly 2’ talks suicide pact rumors 2020-01-03T20:00:59-05:00

Pace, who was allegedly abused by Kelly for a number of years, talks in the new episode about how Kelly operated around people.

“He would just look for the one who’s kind of off to the side, not mingling too much,” she said. “And he would go grab that person. And it was usually the youngest one in the room. It was a different side of him I’d seen. I didn’t expect him to be this monster. I didn’t expect him to be so evil.”

She also said the first time she went back to Kelly’s mansion, he made her write and sign letters stating that she had stolen from him and indicating that her parents had set her up to blackmail him. She says she did what he asked but that nothing in the letter was true.

Pace ended her relationship with Kelly in January 2010 after Kelly caught her texting a friend. Representatives for Kelly issued a statement in 2017 denying Pace’s accusations.

“I know speaking out against Kelly, Kelly could sue me, but I’m not really worried about it anymore,” she told Buzzfeed. “I feel like this is a healing process for me because I’ve been holding this in for so many years, and to see that he always gets away with it, it’s just not right. I’m just going forward with my head held high.”

This is not the first time a suicide pact has been mentioned in connection with R. Kelly. In March 2019, police were dispatched to his Chicago condo after dispatchers received an anonymous call saying that four women were planning to carry out a suicide pact there. Police later said they performed a wellness check and the suicide pact was not a “bonafide incident.”

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning continues tonight on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET.