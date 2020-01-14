‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Brown & Sydney Hightower Graduated High School Together

It’s safe to say that The Bachelor and Bachelorette love their ‘Bama contestants. In the last few seasons of both shows, there have been many Alabamans taking part, but in a weird coincidence with seasons 23 and 24, two ladies actually graduated from high school together.

Hannah Brown and Sydney Hightower Graduated From High School Together

Meet the Women – The BachelorMeet the Women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? 2019-12-16T18:05:24.000Z

In a season preview video where host Chris Harrison introduced all the contestants, he commented that Sydney was “from the same high school as Hannah Brown, by the way.” But they didn’t just go to the same high school, they were in the same graduating class.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Hannah and Sydney were both members of the 2013 graduating class of Tuscaloosa County High School. Hannah was actually the vice president of her high school class. We don’t know if they knew each other in high school because their graduating class did have over 330 people in it. But chances are Sydney was at least aware of the vice president of her graduating class.

Both girls also went on to attend the University of Alabama after graduating from high school.

Sydney Used The Bachelor to Get Over a Bad Breakup

Sydney’s time on The Bachelor is part of helping move on from her previous serious relationship. According to her Bachelor bio, “the end of her last relationship really crushed her.”

She was planning on moving in with her boyfriend of two years because she thought he was one. But at the last minute, he told Sydney she was not the one for him and broke it off with her. So she is picking up the pieces and seeing if Peter is the one for her.

But it sounds like 2019 ended up being a pretty good year for Sydney. She writes on Instagram, “To say that I am thankful today would be an understatement.

“2019 has been a year of trials, triumph, and unimaginable growth. In the last 10 months, I have learned things about myself that I have never known, I have found a strength within myself that can truly overcome any obstacle that comes my way. I’ve learned that it’s okay to be strong, but its also okay to let go. I have gained BEST friends that I will truly have for the rest of my life. And all along the way, I have had the support and love of my friends and family.

“So today, I am thankful to be in nestled in small town in Alabama, stuffing my face at a table with the people who have shaped me to be the woman that I am.”

Her Bachelor bio also says, “She is looking to find that one person who wants to fully give his all to her and build their lives together. She loves to hike, dance and plan fantasy vacations for her and her future husband. She also loves to bake and says that her dream man will have a sweet tooth just like her.”

Will Peter be the one? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

