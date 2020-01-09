‘1000-LB Sisters’: What Does Tammy Slaton Look Like Now?

TLC’s newest reality weight-loss docu-series, 1,000-Lb Sisters stars Amy and Tammy Slaton, where viewers can follow their journey as they try to drop enough weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery. While Amy, 31, started filming the series at 406 pounds, Tammy, 32, clocked in at 605 pounds.

In episode 2, Tammy explains to weight loss specialist, Dr. Charles Procter, “I have a bad gallbladder, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, gout. A whole bucket list.” Both sisters struggle with diabetes and the anxiety to lose the weight, as it’s very much a life or death situation at this point, Tammy can’t buckle herself in a car seat, or move around without a walker.

As seen in the premiere, Tammy is so overweight, that her forehead droops with a fat socket. Amy explained that they went to numerous doctors thinking it might’ve been a dangerous growth of some sort, but it’s merely an overflow of excess weight, which clearly causes Tammy to be even more self-conscious about her appearance.

While Tammy might seem like a lost cause, she has preemptively updated fans of the show on her weight-loss journey. On her Facebook page, Tammy posted a photo of her face that sends the message that she is not messing around with her goals on 1000-Lb Sisters. While she doesn’t share photos of her body, the entire fat socket in her forehead is gone.

This is what Tammy looked like in September 2019:

In October 2019, Tammy offered up a new update on her weight-loss journey with the photo below. By strategically placing her new profile picture over her old one, it highlights just how much weight she’s lost thus far.

Here’s Tammy’s Facebook profile in December 2019.

With this much progress, it will be incredible to see what she looks like after the show’s season finale wraps.

In 2020, Tammy Looks Better Than Ever & Has A Boyfriend!

While the photo is heavily filtered, you can tell Tammy’s progress has continued into 2020. On January 7, 2020, she updated her profile picture, and unlike before, it’s easy to her eyes, and she appears to like what she sees in the mirror, which is huge for her self-confidence.

Not only is Tammy looking better and more healthy each month, but she has also marked herself as “In A Relationship” on Facebook. While Tammy’s new profile picture is garnering attention from her male fans asking her out, she replied to one comment writing “Thank you, but I’ve got a boyfriend already.”

Tammy has not revealed his name, but fingers crossed that the couple met before 1,000-Lb Sisters finished filming and that he appears on the series.

Tammy Once Tried To Commit Suicide

Over the past decade, she’s found herself in the hospital numerous times due to two blood clots, gout, bouts of pneumonia and other medical procedures. At one extremely low point, she was placed on life support.

Before filming started, Tammy admitted that aside from doctor’s visits, she hadn’t left the house in six years. Suffering from serious depression, “I attempted to killed myself last January,” she told People. “I had a feeling that if I didn’t make changes now, I wasn’t going to live past 35.”

