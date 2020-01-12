Do Tania & Syngin Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

Tania and Syngin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been facing a plethora of issues in their relationship over the last few episodes of the show. The reality couple was already having a hard time getting on the same page regarding their future plans to start a family, and just 30 days into their 90-day engagement, Tania left for a month-long trip to Costa Rica, which put an even deeper strain on their relationship.

The description for tonight’s episode also promises even more drama between the two when they finally reunite after Tania returns home from Costa Rica. The synopsis for Episode 10, titled “Choose Me,” reads, “Mursel packs his bags for Turkey. Angela arrives in Nigeria. Natalie’s reveal leaves Mike devastated. Juliana bonds with Michael’s ex. Tania and Syngin’s romantic reunion goes south. Blake’s friends confront him about Jasmin.”

So what’s going on with the reality couple today? Do they break up on the show (or at all), and are they still together now? Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin’s relationship today:

A Source Claims the Reality Couple Split Up in November

Rumors surfaced back in November, 2019 that Tania and Syngin broke up after TLC finished filming their storyline. According to Soap Dirt, a source close to the couple claimed that the two were no longer together and that Syngin had left the U.S. and went back to his home country of South Africa.

However, neither reality star has confirmed a split, nor have they revealed if they are still together, so it’s unclear if the two actually did break up or if the source was just speculating. Tania and Syngin likely won’t reveal much about their current relationship status until the season wraps up due to their NDA contracts. Unless either of the reality stars gives a public update on their relationship (or alleged break up) in the coming weeks, it remains speculation at this point.

Contrary to the claims that the two split up in November, Tania had actually posted a throwback picture on November 26 of the two together in Cape Town. Although it’s an older picture of the reality couple, we don’t believe Tania would post a picture of her (ex)boyfriend if the two really had broken up.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Couple is Still Together Today

As mentioned above, neither star has publicly mentioned much in terms of their relationship lately, and likely won’t until the season ends due to contractual obligations to TLC. Both Tania and Syngin have been relatively quiet on social media and rarely post pictures of each other or mention one another on Instagram.

However, Syngin recently posted a picture of himself hiking and gave photo credits to Tania in the caption, which is the first mention we’ve seen or heard of his fiance in quite some time. The post reads, “This is how I hike hahahahah … never a dull moment. Cant wait to go again … And photo credit belongs to Tania Maduro. This was at the end of summer in the catskills mounten [sic] range it was an amazing weekend 🇺🇸.” Syngin posted the picture on January 10, 2020, just a few short days ago.

Although this photo is far from proof that the two are still together and is only referencing a memory of of the reality stars when they first started dating, it appears Syngin has no problem talking about Tania on social media, and Tania still follows the South African native on Instagram, so we don’t believe the two split up (and if they did, they likely got back together). Syngin also uploaded a video for fans on December 29 and mentioned that he was “doing [his] laundry in America,” so it appears the two might still be together and living in the U.S.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to see how Tania and Syngin’s love story plays out. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

