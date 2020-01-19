Tania & Syngin Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Tania and Syngin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met while Tania was vacationing in South Africa in 2018. The reality star was originally meant to be meeting a different man, but when the date fell through she went out dancing and met Syngin; the two had an immediate connection, and she decided to extend her trip for a few more months to explore a relationship with the South African native.

Although the reality couple is facing a plethora of issues on the show right now, they have been together for several years and have overcome plenty of obstacles throughout their long relationship. Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin:

Tania & Syngin Met While Tania Was in South Africa to Meet Another Man

Meet Tania and Syngin | 90 Day FiancéTania flew to South Africa to chase a guy and wound up catching Syngin. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-11-03T19:00:04.000Z

Earlier in the season, Tania told the cameras that she was originally visiting South Africa to meet a different long-distance date. Although she was meant to be vacationing with the other man, she said the date was a “bust” and decided to leave him in the middle of the night and head out on her own to explore the country. She stopped at a bar to have a drink, met Syngin, and the two quickly hit it off.

“I went out to a bar, I started drinking, I met some girls, and then I saw a cute bartender behind the bar and he said his name was Syngin,” she tells the cameras during a confessional. “He was dancing and smiling and I went home with him that night and I didn’t leave his side.”

The promo above shows clips of the two together in South Africa; Tania admits that she stayed with Syngin for almost two months following her first trip there. After she returned home, she missed him greatly and decided to head back to South Africa for a few more months to give their relationship a shot.

“Syngin and I were living a long-distance relationship and it was so hard. It was really hard,” she says in the clip. “So I packed up my stuff and then I flew right back.”

The Two Have Been Together Since 2018

Although the exact date that Tania and Syngin got together is unclear, photos of her visit to Cape Town on her Instagram page date back to February, 2018, so we believe the couple first started dating sometime in early or mid-2018. Tania posted a sweet picture of she and Syngin together on a hike a few years ago; the photo, which can be viewed above, is captioned with a sweet and simple note – “Laughs. Nature. Him.” – and was posted on September 30, 2018.

Syngin has also posted a few throwback pictures of the two together when they first started dating, but they aren’t dated, so it’s unclear when they were actually taken. The two likely applied for the K-1 visa sometime in early 2019 when the show was still being filmed, and they had already been together for at least six months before Syngin came to the U.S. to be with Tania.

It’s unclear at this time if the reality couple is still together; neither star has publicly mentioned much in terms of their relationship lately, and likely won’t until the season ends due to contractual obligations to TLC. However, they still follow each other on Instagram, and haven’t removed any old photos of each other together, so we don’t believe the two broke up anytime recently.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to see how Tania and Syngin's love story plays out in the end.

