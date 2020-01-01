Is Target Open on New Year’s Day 2020 Today?

Target is open on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020 this year, so if you need to do some last-minute shopping this holiday, you’re in luck. The store closed an hour early last night on New Year’s Eve, but will be open for regular business hours today. Target is typically open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., depending on your location.

Target only closes for two holidays a year – Easter Sunday and Christmas Day, so you won’t have to worry about the store closing for a full day again until April 12.

You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here. Keep reading for a rundown of Target’s holiday hours of operation:

Target Has Limited Hours on Certain Holidays & Extended Hours on Others

Although Target generally remains open for normal business hours on New Year’s Day, the hours may be reduced in certain locations, especially rural areas or small communities, so we always recommend calling ahead or checking online before you make a trip, as the hours often vary from store to store.

Target offers extended hours on certain holidays like Black Friday and Christmas Eve, and has shorter hours on days like New Year’s Eve. The store remains open for regular hours on all holidays besides the few listed below, which include Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, according to Saving Advice.

Target stores are open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours

Target stores are open on Black Friday for extended hours

Target stores are open on Christmas Eve for extended hours

Target stores are closed on Christmas Day

on Christmas Day Target stores are open on New Year’s Eve for limited hours

“There are only two days out of the year when Target closes its doors: Easter Sunday and Christmas Day,” the Saving Advice website states. “All of the Target stores are open the other 363 days of the year, although there are days when hours will vary from the typical schedule. For example, Target is open limited hours on Thanksgiving Day and has extended hours on various days during the Christmas holiday shopping season.”

Certain stores also extend their hours on December 26, the day after Christmas, to allow customers to make exchanges and returns immediately following the holidays. You can read more about Target’s return policy here.

Target is Offering Plenty of Deals to Help You Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

Target has some great holiday shopping deals to help you ring in the New Year. Check out Target’s weekly ad for tons of savings, and keep reading for a short rundown of some of their best deals this week.

On New Year’s Day, the store is unsurprisingly pushing items like planners (to help everybody stick to their New Year’s resolutions), healthy and helpful kitchen tools to (help you build “sustainable eating habits,” according to the website), and plenty of workout equipment, protein powders and aromatherapy items to keep you fit, healthy and happy. Click here for a full list of their New Year’s Day deals.