Taylor Swift Adopted Her Cat Benjamin After His Music Video Debut

Taylor Swift loves her three cats, including her sweet new addition, Benjamin. But did you know that she adopted Benjamin after his music video debut? Read on to learn more about adorable Benjamin and his life with Taylor Swift.

She & Little Benjamin Button Fell in Love on the Set of Her Music Video ‘ME!’

Taylor Swift has three cats she loves very much: Benjamin Button, Meredith Grey, and Olivia Benson. Benjamin Button, her youngest cat, came into Swift’s life in a very unique way. Benjamin starred in Swift’s music video, ME!, E Online reported. She fell in love with sweet Benjamin the moment she saw him on the set and just had to adopt him.

ME! debuted in April 2019 and featured her other cats, Meredith and Olivia, too. Here’s the video:

Yes, that’s cute little Benjamin at 2:12 in the video:

Yes, Swift did find true love in this video. Benjamin really was love at first sight. Look at the adorable way she introduced Benjamin to the world on April 26, 2019 on Instagram.

She even made a video sharing a behind-the-scenes about Benjamin.

She fell head over heels (or head over paws) in love with Benjamin. Even as a little kitten, he purred and purred when she held him while they were shooting the music video. (That’s how my cat was when I first met him, by the way. As a tiny kitten, he purred and purred when we first picked him up at a shelter. It’s so sweet!)

As she petted him, she was told that he even liked to flop on his back and get belly rubs! “Can I have him?” she asked. “He is available,” she was told. The look of shock and excitement on Swift’s face when she hears the great news is priceless.

Of course, it was easy to film being excited about getting the kitten. Who couldn’t be excited about such a sweet little bundle of fur?

Then as she’s rubbing his belly she says, “I’ve never had a cat love people this much.”

She later says, “I know kittens are cute, but that kitten’s special.” She said that every time she sees the music video, she’ll always remember that this was the first time she ever saw Benjamin.

Swift told Benjamin on the behind-the-scenes video that her cats are now going to have a baby brother. It was obviously a match made in heaven.

“You’re going to have two sisters,” she says as she pets baby Benjamin. “They’re going to be really, really nice to you…”

So what’s little Benjamin up to these days? He’s gotten bigger, but he’s still just as adorable and sweet.

In celebration of National Cat Day in October 2019, Swift posted a sweet tribute to her fur babies. She shared a photo of her cat Olivia and encouraged her followers to hug their cats. She wrote: “Hug your cat today. Or don’t, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin.”

We should sign off with an adorable photo of Benjamin from July 2019. Isn’t he just the most adorable and sweet cat?

