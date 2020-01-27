Taylor Swift Cancels Grammys 2020 Performance

Singer Taylor Swift canceled her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards because, many speculate, of the recent scandal involving former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan.

Initially, Swift’s performance was kept secret to prevent her potential exit from the production becoming as big a problem as it would have been if it was announced, said Variety.

Rehearsal schedules for taping at the Staples Center had included a “TBA” artist that was believed to have been held for Swift’s performance of “The Man” from her 2019 “Lover” album. “The Man” became a feminist anthem and was thought to be particularly timely given the nature of the Dugan scandal.

The cancellation could not be confirmed to be the result of the recent scandal involving Academy trustees and former CEO Deborah Dugan, although that is what people were speculating, Variety continued.

Swift Was Nominated for Three Grammys for the 2020 Awards

Swift was nominated for three Grammys this year, including Song of the Year (“Lover”). She canceled amid allegations that Neil Portnow, the previous CEO of the Grammys, raped a musician, said The New York Post.

Some people were surprised that Swift had been considering performing at all due to the low number of nominations she received as well as the scandal. Her “Lover” album had been expected to pick up more than three nominations. The comparatively low number of nominations Lover and its predecessor Reputation received, after she won album of the year for both “1989” and “Fearless,” had many thinking that it was the result of the sexist system that Dugan ousted, Variety explained.

The Mirror reported that Swift announced she had an eating disorder at the premiere of her “Miss Americana” documentary Thursday night at the Sundance Film Festival. She then left immediately after the premiere, which had many assuming that she was had to attend rehearsals for the Grammys.

In Addition to Swift’s Nominations, Lizzo & Billie Eilish Received Top Grammy Nods

Performers this year included Lizzo and Billie Eilish, who are newcomers expected to take home top honors, The New York Post reports.

Billie Eilish has received top nominations including Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Album of the Year (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”).

Lizzo had a breakout 2019 and the singer had the most nominations (eight) even though she was a first time nominee. She’s up for Record of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”) and Best Urban Contemporary Album (“Cuz O Love You [Deluxe]”). She’s a body positivity movement leader who also plays the flute, said The New York Post.

The cancellation has been speculated to be the result of the committee system that Dugan said neglected a number of acclaimed, commercial hits in favor of newer, more unorthodox nominations. Swift’s appearance was expected to help promote “Miss Americana,” which comes out nationally Jan. 31. It was also thought to help promote a soon-to-be-released single, Variety adds.

