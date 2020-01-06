WATCH: Taylor Swift Finds BF Joe Alwyn Inside the Golden Globes

When Joe Alwyn walked the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes solo on Sunday, most people believed he was attending the show without his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The notoriously private rarely attend events together, however, the pop star regularly joins up with her boyfriend of three years during the after-party, and vice-versa.

However, Swift herself is up for a Golden Globe Award this year, and Swift made a surprise late-entry just before the ceremony kicked off in Los Angeles and walked the red carpet. Once inside, captured by Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh, the singer joined Alwyn at his table, while Sascha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher can be seen chatting in the background.

Taylor Swift has arrived to her table at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/FWbJvm5J1b — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

The Golden Globes honor the best and brightest performances in film and television during a dinner at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. With plenty of alcohol flowing, it’s way more fun to attend than other stiff award shows, and it’s adorable to see Alwyn, 28, sharing his big night with Swift.

In August, Swift told The Guardian of wanting to keep her relationship private, “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in August. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

While talking to The Sunday Times back in December, Alwyn opened up a little bit about what it’s like dating Swift. Of her writing songs about him, Alwyn said he found it “flattering.” And as for the constant media attention, “I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to,” Alwyn said. “I turn everything else down on a dial. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Swift Is Nominated For A Golden Globe For Best Original Song: ‘Beautiful Ghosts’

The 30-year-old “You Need to Calm Down” singer, who attended the ceremony in a custom Etro couture floral gown, is nominated along with composer Andrew Llyod Webber for “Beautiful Ghosts,” which they wrote for the film, CATS.

The film, which has been absolutely panned by critics, also features Swift as Bombalurina. At the Golden Globes, “Beautiful Ghost” is up against Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown,” Harriet’s “Stand Up,” The Lion King’s “Spirit” and Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

READ NEXT: Are Adele & Harry Styles Dating? Duo Spotted On Island Vacation