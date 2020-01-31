Taylor Swift’s Politics: Is She a Democrat or Republican?

Is Taylor Swift a Democrat or a Republican? Her political beliefs are coming under the spotlight in her new documentary on Netflix called Miss Americana. One thing that Swift is sure of — she doesn’t like President Donald Trump. Read on to learn more about her politics.

She Supported Two Tennesse Democrats in 2018

Taylor Swift used to try to hide her political beliefs, afraid it might pull people away from her music. In fact, during the documentary we learn that her dad was concerned that if Swift was open about her beliefs, it would put a target on her back.

But she eventually found strength in being open about who she is and what she believes. She talked about how label executives would tell her to just be nice, smile, and wave, but now she’s past that stage of her life. She’s now more scared of what happens if she doesn’t speak out.

She has openly referred to the Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee as “Trump with a wig,” for example. And in the 2018 elections, she supported two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. She was insistent that she could not support Marsha Blackburn, NPR reported. She put her support behind Phil Bredesen, a Democrat running for Senate, and Jim Cooper, a Democrat running for the House of Representatives.

In October 2018, she shared the following post on her Instagram.

She wrote: “These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

She shared an even longer post on October 7, 2018.

Her 2018 post read, in part:

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.”

Swift later wrote “Only the Young” when she felt very upset after Republican incumbents won, she told Variety.

READ NEXT: ‘Miss Americana’: 5 Major Revelations From Taylor Swift’s Documentary