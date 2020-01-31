Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer airs bright and early Friday morning at 3 a.m. EST/2 a.m. CST on Amazon Prime Video. The five-part docuseries, which is centered around the women who interacted with Ted Bundy, as well as the few who survived his attack, will give a comprehensive look at the serial killer without glamorizing his crimes, according to Refinery 29.

“This story has been told many times by men,” Elizabeth Kendall, Bundy’s former girlfriend, says in the trailer. “Now is the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end, because we lived, and so many people didn’t.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, including the title and synopsis of all five episodes, details on the plot, and the schedule for the series:

Five Episodes Will be Released Friday Morning, January 31

VideoVideo related to when is ‘ted bundy: falling for a killer’ released on amazon? 2020-01-30T20:51:53-05:00

There are only five episodes slated for the documentary’s release, according to the streaming site. You can check out the episode titles and descriptions of each episode below, courtesy of Amazon:

EPISODE 1, BOY MEETS GIRL: “1969-1974: Everything’s possible. The women’s movement takes root, Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in tennis, and Mary Tyler Moore inspires single women. Shy, single mom Elizabeth Kendall strikes out on her own in Seattle, where she meets Ted, an aspiring lawyer. But darkness looms on the horizon. Female university students are disappearing and Elizabeth’s new boyfriend has a strange meltdown.”

EPISODE 2, FALLING: “1974: Ted gets accepted into law school in Utah, but he refuses to ask Elizabeth to move down with him. Their relationship begins to fray and she blames herself. Meanwhile, female students continue to disappear throughout Washington state and a composite sketch of the suspect convinces campus cop Cheryl Martin that the disappearances may be linked.”

EPISODE 3, GONE GIRLS: “1974-1977: More disappearances follow Ted to Utah, where he at law school. Elizabeth tumbles down the rabbit hole of doubt, wondering whether or not her boyfriend is the culprit. For a while, police rule him out. After a kidnapping survivor identifies Ted as her attacker, however, he is arrested, thrusting Elizabeth further into limbo.”

EPISODE 4, TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, YOUNG MAN: “1978-1980: Ted escapes from prison and is in the wind. Elizabeth has bad dreams and big fears; gruesome news reports out of Florida point to his whereabouts. A collect call from a Pensacola jail brings her to her senses. The nation, however, is suddenly swept up in Bundy mania. Upwardly mobile poster boy or monster?”

EPISODE 5, COLLATERAL DAMAGE: “1980-1989: Sentenced to die, Ted professes his innocence. Elizabeth and her daughter try to move on and put this chapter of their lives behind them. Meanwhile, in a last ditch effort to save his own life, Ted starts confessing. His lawyer Polly Nelson is shaken to the core.”

The Documentary Will ‘Reframe Bundy’s Crime’s From a Female Perspective’

The Amazon synopsis for the documentary reads, “After years of silence, Ted Bundy’s long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly, and other survivors come forward for the first time in a docuseries that reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective. The series reveals how Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s in one of the most infamous crime stories of our time.”

Tune in Friday, January 31, 2020 to catch the five-part docu-series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer on Amazon. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and the latest in entertainment news.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for February 2020

