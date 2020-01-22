Terry Jones Dead: Founding Monty Python Member Dies at 77

Terry Jones, one of the founding members of Monty Python, has died at the age of 77. Jones is survived by his wife, Anna Soderstrom. Jones sad passing was confirmed on January 22 by his agent who gave various statements to British media outlets. The BBC reports that Soderstrom was by his side as he passed away.

Soderstrom said in a statement, “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades. His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.”

Jones, a native of Colwyn Bay, a small town on the Welsh coast, was an Oxford University graduate, as was his lifelong writing partner, Michael Palin. Together with Cambridge University graduates, Eric Idle, John Cleese and Graham Chapman, as well as American director Terry Gilliam, the group formed Monty Python. Through their television series and movies, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian” and “The Meaning of Life,” the group became one of the most influential comedy troupes in the history of popular culture.

In addition to his creative work, Jones was also a well-known medieval historian and a published author on the subject.

1. Jones Was Diagnosed as Having an Absconded Frontal Lobe in 2015

In April 2017, Jones told The Guardian that he first noticed the signs of dementia during a live performance of Monty Python’s Flying Circus in July 2014. Jones was eventually diagnosed with the condition in September 2015 after it was found that his frontal lobe had absconded.

His friend and colleague Michael Palin told The Guardian at the time, “Terry was always very good at remembering lines. But this time he had real problems, and in the end he had to use a teleprompter. That was a first for him. I realized then that something more serious than memory lapses was affecting him.”

2. In November 2019, Michael Palin Said It Was ‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Jones Left Us

At the Welsh BAFTA Awards in 2016, Jones had to be helped up to the stage by his son, Bill. Jones was accepting an award for outstanding contribution to television and film.

During an interview on BBC Radio 2 in November 2019, Michael Palin was asked about Jones’ condition. Palin responded by saying, “Well, not terribly well – the kind of dementia he has is not something that can be cured particularly. It’s just a matter of time. I go and see him, but he can’t speak much, which is a terrible thing. I mean, for someone who was so witty and verbal and articulate and argued and debated, to be deprived of speech is a hard thing.”

3. Jones Began Dating His Widow, Anna Soderstrom, When He Was 62 & She Was 21

The Daily Telegraph reported in April 2009 that Jones began dating his widow, Anna Soderstrom, when he was 62 and she was 21. In April 2009, Soderstrom was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Prior to that marriage, the Telegraph says that Jones had been involved in an “open marriage” for 35 years with biochemist Alison Telfer.

Wales Online reported that Soderstrom and Jones were married in November 2012. Jones told the outlet in 2013, “We married last year. The divorce came through – sadly – so we got married. We kept it secret. We wanted to keep it quiet from the press. It was a very small wedding – only my daughter and the next-door neighbors came.” Soderstrom is also a graduate of Oxford University.

4. Jones’ Grandparents Ran an Amateur Operatic Society in Wales

Growing up in Wales, Jones’ grandparents ran an operatic society. Jones would regularly star in “Gilbert and Sullivan” shows. Jones and his family moved to Surrey when he was a child but despite that move, Jones remained proud of his Welsh roots.

5. Jones’ Death Has Led to an Outpouring of Emotion from Fellow Comedians

As news of Jones’ death spread, fellow comedians and fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Welsh legend. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

RIP Terry Jones… this is my hand holding a stuffed seagull at the @museumofcomedy for a 2015 photoshoot by @steveullathorne we knew that Terry had dementia but it hadn't been made public which the interviews I set up very difficult and in the end impossible. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/0h8LHHcPaP — Kevin Wilson (@KevinWilsonPR) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

Goodbye to Terry Jones, with love and Spam. pic.twitter.com/E3hclyuKEb — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 22, 2020

Farewell to the great Terry Jones. His influence was more than wafer thin. pic.twitter.com/sUAMVfvg2P — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2020

Not a shock, as he'd been ill for years, but still. Fucking hell. #TerryJones — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 22, 2020

OH NO! Farewell, #TerryJones, you wonderfully silly man. I loved your love for medieval history and Holy Grail is a masterpiece. Gutted you’re no longer with us https://t.co/nyoXirttvQ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 22, 2020

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Jones. Here he is receiving the Special Award For Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television from friend and fellow Python Michael Palin, at the 2016 @BAFTACymru Awards. pic.twitter.com/iQGLTWIQyL — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 22, 2020

