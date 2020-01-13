The Bachelor’ 2020 Final 3 Winners of Season 24

Pilot Pete’s season of The Bachelor is here, and fans are already curious who Weber’s final three contestants are. As usual, Reality Steve has hit us with some big spoilers for this season of the show, and has informed us that the final three competitors will be Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Victoria Fuller.

But what goes down on the hometown dates? And what in the world happens when the final three make it to Australia? Read on for details, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Peter Breaks Things off With Victoria but She Comes Running Back

Peter’s final four contestants are Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Kelsey Weier.

During his hometown date with Victoria in Virginia Beach, Peter ends things with Victoria before he has the chance to meet her parents. Reality Steve thinks this break up occurs just before they’re supposed to walk in to meet Victoria’s parents at their house.

The next day, however, Victoria apparently goes to Peter’s hotel room, and they make amends. Victoria ends up being part of the hometown date rose ceremony and makes it through to overnights, which we know because Kelsey is the one who was eliminated at this rose ceremony.

It’s not until the next rose ceremony that she is eliminated.

The Rumors About Victoria Fuller

If you’re a Bachelor snoop, you’re well aware of the drama surrounding Victoria Fuller.

Early on, Reality Steve shared that he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller– more so than any other contestant he’s ever written about. Reality Steve writes, “I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.” He said the rumors had to do with Victoria having a “horrible reputation…. for being with married men.”

Reality Steve, therefore, did some digging, only to find out that the rumors were true. Reality Steve spoke directly to more than one woman whose husband was involved with Victoria, and they confirmed the rumors.

Steve writes, “I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.”

So, Victoria will likely speak on this further at After the Final Rose, but for now, we’ll have to wait and watch her solidify her role as the villain of the season.

Peter’s Final 2 Are Hannah Ann and Madison

Peter’s final two competitors come down to Hannah Ann and Madison, and it’s here where things get foggy.

It’s been widely reported that this season won’t have a “normal ending”, and that’s because the ending likely hasn’t taken place.

Last Thursday, Reality Steve admitted that he has no “definitive” answers, but he would do his best to fill in the blanks. He then outlined six possible endings for this season, and said that he doesn’t think that Peter is single.

Reality Steve says there was no engagement on the final rose ceremony day, but hints that it might be possible that Peter won’t do the proposing until the After the Final Rose. Either way, Reality Steve says he’s confident that Hannah Brown is out of the picture, and it comes down to just Madison and Hannah Ann.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor Mondays at 8pm ET/PT to see how it all will pan out.

