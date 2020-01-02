‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere Date: When Does It Start?

The Bachelor 2020 premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC. Season 24 of the popular reality dating series features 28-year-old pilot and former Bachelorette contestant Peter Weber, who was Hannah Brown‘s second runner-up during the show’s 15th season.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, I know that’s coming,” Weber shared with host Chris Harrison after he was announced as the 2020 lead back in September. “The possibility of making the wrong decision is out there but I’m going to follow my heart. As cliche as that sounds, I trust this. I can’t believe this. I truly look forward to finding my girl.”

The description for the premiere episode reads, “Airline pilot Peter Weber begins his search for love, meeting 30 accomplished women eager to catch his eye; on the first group date, nine women get flight training; Hannah Brown returns to host the second group date.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, including details on the cast and schedule of the new season:

Season 24 Will Feature 12 Episodes & 30 Women Vying for Weber’s Heart

The 24th season of The Bachelor will feature 12 episodes, as per usual with the hit reality dating series. Each episode will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC following the season premiere, running for approximately two hours each week through early April.

The ABC description of Season 24 reads, “Airline pilot Peter Weber caught the attention of Bachelorette Hannah Brown and all of America the first night they met, stepping out of the limo and expressing his desire for a co-pilot in life. While Peter seemed sweet at first glance, it became clear this charming man in uniform could bring the heat. The passion between Hannah and Peter was undeniable. After expressing his love to her and spending a memorable night in a windmill together, all of America was left shocked and heartbroken with Hannah’s decision to end the relationship. Returning home from Greece, Peter was forced to confront his pain and pick up the pieces of his broken heart. Now, Peter is back to take his search for true love to new heights on the 24th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor, premiering in January 2020.”

Check out the full cast list below, courtesy of the ABC website:

Jade, 26, is a flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona

Victoria F., 25, is a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kelsey, 28, is a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Lexi, 26, is a marketing coordinator from New York, New York

Kelley, 27, is an attorney from Chicago, Illinois

Eunice, 23, is a flight attendant from Chicago, Illinois

Sarah, 24, is a medical radiographer from Knoxville, Tennessee

Alexa, 27, is an esthetician from Chicago, Illinois

Maurissa, 23, is a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Georgia

Savannah, 27, is a realtor from Houston, Texas

Katrina, 28, is a pro sports dancer from Chicago, Illinois

Alayah, 24, is Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, Texas

Kiarra, 23, is a nanny from Kennesaw, Georgia

Shiann, 27, is an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, Nevada

Sydney, 24, is a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, Alabama

Payton, 23, is a business development representative from Wellesley, Massachusetts

Mykenna, 22, is a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Hannah Ann, 23, is a model from Knoxville, Tennessee

Natasha, 31, is an event planner from New York, New York

Jasmine, 25, is a client relations manager from Houston, Texas

Avonlea, 27, is a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas

Jenna, 22, is a nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois

Deandra, 23, is a home care coordinator from Plano, Texas

Madison, 23, is a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama

Lauren, 26, is a marketing executive from Glendale, California

Victoria P., 27, is a nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana

Tammy, 24, is a house flipper from Syracuse, New York

Courtney, 26, is a cosmetologist from Venice, Florida

Kylie, 26, is an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, California

Megan, 26, is a flight attendant from San Francisco, California

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will also be making an appearance during Weber’s season of the show to stir up some drama.

Weber is Optimistic About His Future & Believes He Will Find His Soulmate

Meet Your New Bachelor…….PETER! | Bachelor In ParadiseIt's the moment you've all been waiting for, we can now reveal our next Bachelor is Peter Weber! Find out how Bachelor mansion's neighbour, Peter the pilot, is feeling about the new honour. ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #BachelorInParadise #Peter #NewBachelor Season: 6 Episode: 7 ➤ Want more #HannahB? Watch her Bachelorette journey here ➤ http://bit.ly/HannahBachelorette ➤ Check out more Bachelor favorites right here ➤ http://bit.ly/BachRoyalty Welcome to Bachelor Nation! Here you'll find your favorite Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise moments from all around the world. Thought The Bachelor was just a US phenomenon? Think again! The romance, glamour, and heart-ache may have started in the States, but the love-bug soon spread around the globe, from Australia and Canada to the UK, New Zealand and beyond! Bachelor Nation is here to share the fan-favorite and memorable moments from over 1000 episodes and 30 countries – Will you accept this rose? 🌹 ➤ Videos from Bachelors around the world uploaded every day! Share the love from around the globe ➤ Subscribe ➤ http://bit.ly/BacheIorNation #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor #Paradise 2019-09-18T03:30:00.000Z

Ahead of filming, Weber told Fox News that he was optimistic about his season of the show, and that he was looking forward to finding the girl of his dreams.

“This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” Weber told the publication. “I’ve had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they’re that much in love with each other.”

He added, “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to. This is not normal, dating 30 women at the same time. I’ve never done this before, so there’s going to be ups and downs, I know that’s coming, and I’m not going to be perfect… the possibility of making the wrong decision, it’s out there, but I’m going to follow my heart.”

Tune in Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the two-hour premiere of The Bachelor on ABC.

