Most years, The Bachelor saves the big three-hour special for finale night. But Peter Weber’s premiere on the show is so huge, ABC just had to supersize it, so viewers can look forward to opening night, a group date, a solo date, and a couple big surprises. Here’s what you need to know about the show’s TV time, channel, schedule, what to expect and more.

The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere Date & Time: Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; the premiere is three hours this year.

The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere Channel: ABC has aired The Bachelor and all of its subsequent spinoffs since its inception in spring 2002.

VideoVideo related to ‘the bachelor’ 2020 premiere time, channel & tv schedule 2020-01-06T14:00:32-05:00

The Bachelor Season 24 TV Schedule: The premiere is so far the only three-hour night on the schedule. Starting with the January 13 episode, the show resumes its usual two-hour block on Monday nights. The show will air weekly until the finale, which will be either on Monday, March 9 or Monday, March 16, depending on the number of episodes. The 10 most recent seasons have run either 12 or 13 episodes, six going for 12 and four going for 13.

The Bachelor Season 24 What to Expect: This season looks chock full of drama. Not only does the Bachelorette who broke Peter’s heart, Hannah Brown, drop by in the premiere, but it sounds like there are some seriously unresolved feelings there, based on the teaser trailer. And it sounds like at least a little part of Peter wanted Hannah to join his season.

“I was just jaw-dropped,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “A little bit of me was hoping she was going to try to come back to the house, or ask if she could join that first night and just see where it goes — if I’m being completely honest.”

Furthermore, for once, Reality Steve hasn’t revealed the winner’s name — and he admits it’s because he doesn’t know it yet.

VideoVideo related to ‘the bachelor’ 2020 premiere time, channel & tv schedule 2020-01-06T14:00:32-05:00

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil [the season],” said Weber in the same interview. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out.”

In his own interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Chris Harrison teased that the whole season is a “gut-wrenching” ride.

“I think [Peter] is the one who is going to open this [franchise] to a whole wide, diverse group of women from all walks of life because he really doesn’t have a type,” said Harrison. “[His three-hour premiere] is definitely an indication of what’s happened and what’s to come, which is: I don’t think there’s ever again going to be a ‘traditional’ show. I think those days are long gone. It is a turbulent, wild, emotional, gut-wrenching ride right up until the very end. You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion.”

Harrison also told Good Morning America that viewers “truly aren’t going to know how it’s going to end until the very end,” adding that “it’s possible it’s still not over.”

The Bachelor season 24 premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: SPOILERS: Find Out The Bachelor Season 24 Final 4 Here