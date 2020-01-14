Which Ladies to Watch on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020

This season of The Bachelor is making out to be particularly dramatic, and fans are all in. The question now is which contestants are going to stay, and which are going to go.

Thirty women introduced themselves to Peter on the premiere episode of The Bachelor last week– or should we say 31? Hannah Brown was among the women who made an appearance last week, and now, we’re waiting to see who the show makes out to be the villain this season.

Read on to learn which women you should keep an eye out for this season on the show, and which have ‘villain potential’.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Do not keep reading unless you want to know how the season unravels.

Hannah Ann

Hannah Ann was not only the winner of the first impression rose, but she interrupted Peter multiple times to get his attention. The 23-year-old’s actions didn’t sit well with the other ladies, and some people on Twitter think she could be the villain.

Hannah Ann ready to claim her crown as this seasons villain #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/R4vzwk9Wet — Jel (@angelica_fio) January 7, 2020

Is Hannah Ann our new villain? I think so #TheBachelor — Dani (@recreationdw) January 7, 2020

Getting villain vibes from Hannah Ann #TheBachelor — Jillian McMahan (@JillianM713) January 7, 2020

Hannah Ann is signed with Wilhelmina Models and even appeared in a Chris Lane music video. She’s already good friends with Hannah Godwin, meaning she’ll likely become very popular in Bachelor Nation.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller is also shaping up to be the villain of the season.

I feel like the villain will be Victoria F — Laura (@laursantangelo_) January 7, 2020

On his website, Reality Steve revealed all the spoilers about Victoria Fuller, and they’re not looking good. “I’ve alluded to this earlier in the season about hearing things regarding Victoria, and I’ve basically spent the last month speaking with people in the Virginia Beach area, and I reveal everything that I’ve found. I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller.”

He goes on to allege accusations that Victoria has a “horrible reputation” in the Virginia Beach area for being with married men. Steve writes, “… the emails kept coming, and coming, and coming, and coming all saying the same thing. Basically that she was bad news, many people in Virginia Beach knew the stories about her, and I should look into it more. Not only that, but if I looked deep enough, I’d probably be able to find a marriage or two that she broke up because of it. So I looked. And I found. And I’m not talking about this happening once, or even twice. The info I was receiving was talking about her having done this three or four times.”

Reality Steve even got in contact with some women whose ex-husbands were involved in relationships with Victoria while they were still married. “And they confirmed it,” he writes in regards to the rumors about Victoria.

Victoria has responded to the allegations on Instagram. She recently posted a photo with the caption, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.”

She went on, writing, “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgment and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Kelley Flanagan

We don’t think that Flanagan is going to the villain this season necessarily, but the other ladies are certainly not huge fans of her… seeing as she knew Peter before coming in to film the season.

Reality Steve specifies that the two met in mid-August in Malibu– Kelley was there for a wedding, and Peter was there for a high school reunion. Steve writes, “I have no idea if they made out, slept together, etc.” But the two met, and that solidified Kelley’s decision to go on the show.

Kelley works as an attorney at Flanagan Bilton LLC in Chicago. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Alabama in 2014.

The girls were clearly perturbed by the fact that she had met Peter, and once she took home the first group date rose, the women were even more frustrated.

How far will she make it? Be sure to tune into this season of The Bachelor, airing Mondays at 8pm ET/PT, to see how it all goes down.

