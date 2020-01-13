‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy League Rules & How to Play

There are still over 20 women left on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. While the season is just beginning, things are starting to heat up for those that may be playing the bracket in a fantasy league. For those wondering what the rules may be or if you can still join, look no further.

To join a league or start your own league, you can still go to Bach Bracket by clicking here. Each league there will allow you to choose the women you think will get a rose and those you think may be left without one at the end of the episode. To get started, you’ll just have to create an account on the site.

It’s also not too late to download a paper bracket to print by going here or here. There are online leagues available through other sites as well if Bach Bracket isn’t for you. Brackets in these leagues lock each week at the exact time the east coast airing of the show begins so west coast players can’t use the time difference to their advantage.

If you’d rather play something more involved, head over to My Bachelor Fantasy and get your friends, coworkers and family in on a league. They recommend having at least 8 people in your league, but you can make it work with fewer people. Sit down with your friends and have a draft; it’s recommended you do so before episode 2, but you can also start a league later in the season. You just have to draft based on which contestants are left at that point.

How Scoring Works – My Bachelor Fantasy

If you choose to use the “My Bachelor Fantasy” league, scoring works a little differently. Each contestant may receive points for the following line items once per episode. The scores are posted online by the Friday following the episode. You gain points for your contestants when they do any of the following, once per episode:

5 POINTS

Being called last during rose ceremony

Hot Tubbing

10 POINTS

Attending group date

Attending a concert

Riding in a helicopter/private jet

Riding a horse

Being attached to a harness

Riding on boat

Winning or being part of winning team on group date

Saying “not here to make friends”

Saying “not here for the right reasons”

Saying he/she has never felt this way about anyone before

Saying he/she is “all in”

Saying current city/country is a great place to fall in love

Having body part (other than the mouth) blurred

15 POINTS

Mentioning a deceased loved one

Kissing the bachelor on the lips

Appearing drunk

Talking sh*t about another contestant to the bachelor

20 POINTS

Meeting the bachelor’s family/friends

Discussing sex/intimacy with the bachelor

Receiving medical attention

Saying “I’m falling for you” or “I’m falling in love with you” to the bachelor. This may include “I think I’m falling for you” or “I think I’m falling in love with you.”*

25 POINTS

Saying “I’m in love with you” to the bachelor*

35 POINTS

Saying “I love you” to the bachelor*

Being told “I love you” by the bachelor*

40 POINTS

Leaving the show on their own accord

150 POINTS

Pulling a Mesnick (Coming in second place, then being chosen by the bachelor after the first place contestant is dumped)

*Note that if a contestant professes love in more than one of the starred categories, they should be awarded points based on the highest scoring profession of love

Whichever member of your league has the most points at the end of the season wins your league. When you start the league, you can choose a prize or trophy for the winner. To spice it up, you can also allow mid-season trades between the teams. If there are contestants left from the draft, you can allow them to be traded from the bench. You can also set your own ‘wild card’ point categories. You can download a scoring sheet here.

How Scoring Works – Bach Bracket Advanced Leagues

It could be a little more difficult to start an advanced Bach Bracket later in the season because of all the one-time scores that have already been completed in the first episode. See the scoring breakdown below. You could choose to skip over the majority of those and just start scoring based on the second episode if you choose to, though.

ONE TIME BONUSES (only one time by one contestant during the season)

+5 Points

First one-on-one hot tub date with Peter

Contestant receives second overall rose (awarded on top of regular bonus rose)

+10 Points

First boat ride with Peter (not a personal watercraft)

First contestant to steal Peter away from another contestant

First person to say Peter is “family oriented”

First live musician (solo with Peter)

First horseback riding date

+15 Points

First contestant to mention their pet to Peter

First person to mention their child to Peter

First solo time with Peter (after limos)

First contestant to say “I am falling in love with you”

+20 Points

First helicopter ride with Peter

Contestant receives first impression rose

First Fantasy Suite date to air

First official hometown date

First kiss of season after limo intros end

First person to meet a member of Peter’s family

First person to say they love Peter

First plane ride with Peter

ONE TIME PENALTIES (Can only be lost one time by one contestant during the season)

-10 Points

First person to say “beauty queen” or “pageant queen”

First person to mention Hannah

-20 Points

First person to get sent home on a one-on-one date

POSITIVE POINTS (Can only be earned once per episode, by multiple contestants)



+5 Points

Contestant is seen eating (food must be seen entering mouth)

Contestant sings

+10 Points

Contestant brings a prop to their limo intro

Naked in front of the bachelor (fantasy suite = naked, unless explicitly said otherwise)

Has 1 on 1 conversation with Chris Harrison

Contestant wins a group competition (can be individually or as part of a group)

Dances with Peter

Date involves animals

+15 Points

Contestant plays a musical instrument

Speaks a language other than English during limo intros

Kiss outside in the rain or snow

Date includes fireworks

+20 Points

Contestant wears a costume or uniform to their limo intro

Solo date out of country

Contestant wins solo time after group date (two-on-one or more)

Can be earned multiple times per episode, by multiple contestants

+5 Points

Contestant is chosen for a date

Contestant advances

Contestant receives rose during a date (on top of regular rose bonus_

Contestant refers to Peter as her boyfriend

Contestant says “I was hoping it would be you/Peter” or “I was hoping for you/Peter”

Contestant says “I’m here for you/Peter”

Reads the date card

Contestant says “I am ready for love”

+10 Points

Contestant says “I can see a future with you/him/Peter”

Contestant says someone is “Not here for the right reasons”

Contestant says “This is a beautiful place to fall in love”

Contestant says “I don’t want this to end”

Contestant is seen popping a bottle of champagne

Jumping into water holding hands with Peter

+15 Points

Contestant says “I’m not here to make friends”

NEGATIVE POINTS (Lost once per episode, by multiple contestants)

-5 Points

Talks about ex

Gets word bleeped out

-10 Points

Contestant covered by black box

Runs away in the middle of a rose ceremony

Vomits

Cries (tear must hit the cheek or hand/tissue wipe)

Steals Peter from another contestant when she already has a rose

Mentions they are divorced

-15 Points

Contestant says “I’m not ready for marriage/to get married/to be engaged/to get engaged”

Non-sanctioned violence (push, punch) against another contestant

Talks about being cheated on

Selected for 2 on 1 date

-20 Points

Requires an ambulance being called

Brings up an ex who was a past Bach contestant

Contestant’s ex shows up

Dumped/leaves outside of a rose ceremony

Contestant leaves of their own accord/not sent home by Peter

Scores are automatically calculated at The Bach Bracket.

