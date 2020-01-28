‘The Biggest Loser’ 2020 Premiere Time & Channel: When Does it Start?

After a four-year hiatus, reality weight loss competition show The Biggest Loser is back on TV, with new trainers, a familiar face as the host, and 12 new men and women looking to change their lives and become healthier adults. Here is everything you need to know about the premiere time, date, channel, cast and more.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Time & Date: The new season of this popular reality weight-loss competition series premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Channel: After 12 years and 17 seasons of airing on NBC, The Biggest Loser has moved to the USA Network for this revival season. USA is channel 242 on DIRECTV, 105 on DISH, 1124 on AT&T U-verse and CenturyLink Prism, and channel 550 on Verizon FiOS.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Host: Bob Harper is back as the host for season 18. After spending the first 16 seasons as a trainer, Harper took over hosting duties from Allison Sweeney in season 17.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Trainers: This revival boasts two brand new trainers in Erika Lugo and Steve Cook.

Lugo, a personal trainer from Ohio, has chronicled her own weight loss journey on Instagram and has been an inspiration to her thousands of fans and followers, as she went from 320 pounds in 2013 to 160 pounds two years later. She is a thyroid cancer survivor, owns a fitness studio in Dayton, Ohio, and appeared on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine.

Cook is a fitness model and bodybuilding competitor who played D-II college football at Dixie State College in Utah. He has appeared on the covers of Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Fitness and Iron Man, owns a gym and started a fitness app called Fitness Culture.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Cast: The 12 men and women participating in season 18 of The Biggest Loser range from breast cancer survivor Kim Davis at 242 pounds to former college football player Robert Richardson II at 409 pounds; Richardson dreams of trying to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the NFL if he can lose weight and get back into shape.

There is also a former pageant queen, a young man who only recently came out of the closet to his family, and a woman who turned to food as her coping mechanism after her father was killed when she was a little girl. See the cast photos here.

The Biggest Loser 2020 Format Changes: This time around, the show is putting more focus on the contestants’ overall health. They will have routine blood screenings done to check their numbers — cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes glucose levels — and there are also going to be aftercare initiatives put in place. Each contestant will have a gym membership, a nutritionist and a support group to work with after their time on the show comes to an end.

Furthermore, there is no voting this time around, so the elimination won’t come down to who is more popular on his or her team. The elimination in the revival season will be based strictly on who lost the lowest percentage of body weight each week.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

