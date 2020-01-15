What Time & Date Is ‘The Circle’ Finale on Netflix?

Netflix’s newest reality series, The Circle, is concluding its three-week run, and it’s been a really fun ride. Here is when you can expect to watch the last four episodes in different time zones on Netflix and when the finale will be released. This article will have spoilers through Episode 8.

The Circle’s Last Four Episodes Will Air at 3:01 AM Eastern on January 15

The Circle is a popular reality series in the UK, but will that popularity translate to the U.S. version? The U.S. is one of three international markets where Netflix is trying a remake of the reality series, and so far it’s getting a lot of attention.

This new reality series first premiered on January 1, 2020 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. The final four episodes will be released on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. All four (Episodes 9-12) will drop at the same time.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 15)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 14)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 14)

‘The Circle’ Schedule & More Details

Unlike other shows, Netflix isn’t dropping all the episodes at once. Just the first four episodes premiered on January 1, then four the next week, and the final four will premiere on Wednesday.

Episodes 9-12 will release on January 15, 2020. This schedule was confirmed by The Circle‘s Instagram account, which is describing the reality series as a “three week event.” You can also see the schedule on Netflix’s mobile app.

Netflix describes the show as: “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

Another synopsis reads: “In The Circle you never know who you’re playing against as contestants bond, flirt, and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. Everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish? With $100k on the line, what would you do – and who would you be – to win?”

In the show, contestants compete in what’s basically a popularity contest. They all live in the same building but in separate homes and only interact through a social media platform called The Circle. They use their profiles to build alliances, flirt, and form groups. And they never actually meet in person.

The contestants don’t have to be truthful about who they are — they can catfish others if they want. And some are doing just that as the show nears its finale. Ed is participating with his mom secretly helping him. Adam is catfishing as a single guy and pretending to have feelings for Rebecca even though he’s married in real life. Meanwhile, Rebecca is actually a guy (Seaburn) who is using photos of his girlfriend to compete. Episode 8 ended with Sean about to reveal her true identity after acknowledging to Chris, Sammie, and Rebecca that her photos aren’t real.

In my opinion, Shubham and Chris seem to be the ones most likely to win the competition. They’re both being completely authentic about who they are. And although some others are too (like Sammie and Joey), Chris and Shubham seem to be making the strongest connections that could help propel them into the winning spot.

You might want to tune in as soon as they drop, since Episode 8 ended with that unexpected twist.

You can watch The Circle here when the finale debuts.

