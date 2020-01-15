The CW Dog Honors Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

The CW Dog Honors, a special event honoring Hollywood’s favorite and most famous four-legged furbabies, premieres Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW Network. The one-hour special event is hosted by Mario Lopez, his daughter Gia and their family dog Julio, and features categories like “Best Supporting Actor to a Dog,” “Celebrity Dog Selfie,” “Pawpular,” and “Top TV Dog,” among other fun, pup-related dog titles.

CW’s description for the event reads, “Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this special event features Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their four-legged family members.”

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s special event, The CW Dog Honors:

The Event is Hosted by Mario Lopez & Recognizes all of the Most Talented Dogs in Show Business

During the Dog Honors special event, Lopez, along with the event’s broadcast team and his daughter, will interview and recognize the beloved dog honorees during the celebration, where some of the winners might even perform, according to the CW Press Release.

“They’re all good dogs,” reads The CW Instagram post above. “Don’t miss The CW Dog Honors special hosted by @mariolopez tonight at 8/7c on The CW!”

The event is a standalone, one-night only CW special, so there will be no follow-up episodes or a specific schedule to follow in the coming weeks. You can check out the full CW Press Release below:

The Event Was Filmed During a Lot Party in December & Takes Place on the Famous ‘New York Street’

The canine-centric special event was filmed during a studio lot party last month on December 17, 2019; the event takes place on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios and is produced by JUMA Entertainment, with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton.

From beloved, furry film stars to famous social media puppers, The CW Dog Honors is an event that dog-lovers and entertainment fanatics alike will not want to miss. The party celebrates and honors the most talented dogs in show business, so be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on The CW so you don’t miss the fun.

Tune in Wednesday, January 15, 2020 to catch The CW Dog Honors. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

