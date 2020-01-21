How Many Episodes & How Long is ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3?

The Good Doctor Season 3 airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on ABC. The third season will feature 18 episodes altogether, which are released weekly following the mid-season return in January, 2020. Each episode will be approximately one hour long with commercials.

Here’s what we know about the episode list for The Good Doctor so far, including the title and synopsis of each episode, as well as the schedule for Season 3, courtesy of IMDb and ABC:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 10 p.m. EST on ABC

Season 3 will feature 18 episodes altogether, as both of the first two seasons featured 18 episodes respectively. You can check out the titles, air dates and descriptions for the Season 3 episodes below:

EPISODE 3.1, DISASTER: “Shaun feels his first date with Carly is a disaster. A new bride’s life is endangered when Shaun proposes a radical surgery. Dr. Morgan and Dr. Park compete for the chance to lead the operation on an elderly patient.” (9/23/2019)

EPISODE 3.2, DEBTS: “Dr. Marcus Andrews vows to help a good Samaritan who was injured while stopping a sexual assault; Dr. Audrey Lim faces a difficult decision when a young patient’s parents suspect that Dr. Neil Melendez made a mistake.” (9/30/2019)

EPISODE 3.3, CLAIRE: “Dr. Claire Browne faces complications at home and work as she prepares to lead her first surgery; the staff must treat a fisherman’s injuries without damaging his prize catch.” (10/7/2019)

EPISODE 3.4, TAKE MY HAND: “A conspiracy theorist questions Dr. Neil Melendez; Dr. Claire Brown treats a woman whose inability to feel pain is threatening both her marriage and her life; Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Aaron Glassman each face crises in their romantic relationships.” (10/14/2019)

EPISODE 3.5, FIRST CASE, SECOND BASE: “Dr. Andrews questions whether Shaun is really ready for his first surgery; Dr. Brown and Dr. Reznick have a patient whose diagnosis has them doubting his story.” (10/21/2019)

EPISODE 3.6, 45 DEGREE ANGLE: “While performing his first solo surgery, Dr. Shaun Murphy alienates a nurse, which puts his residency in jeopardy. Also, Dr. Neil Melendez disagrees with Dr. Audrey Lim on a risky surgery, and Dr. Claire Brown spirals into self-destructive behaviors, causing negative ramifications in the workplace.” (11/4/2019)

EPISODE 3.7, SFAD: “Dr. Shaun Murphy’s unique ability to relate to a patient isolated by an immune deficiency yields an unexpected result; a 12-year-old patient is about to become blind; tension builds between Dr. Neil Menendez and Dr. Audrey Lim.” (11/11/2019)

EPISODE 3.8, MOONSHOT: “Carly’s attempts at increasing her intimacy with Shaun are becoming more of a frustration than either of them expected. Meanwhile, Lim and Melendez struggle in their relationship as they work to separate their work from their personal life.” (11/18/2019)

EPISODE 3.9, INCOMPLETE: “Shaun is ready for the next step in his relationship with Carly. A young woman must decide on a life saving procedure that might destroy her marriage.” (11/25/2019)

EPISODE 3.10, FRIENDS AND FAMILY: “Shaun visits his father on his deathbed and the reunion’s results are unexpected. Claire addresses her grief. An NFL player needs treatment.” (12/2/2019)

EPISODE 3.11, FRACTURED: “Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.” (1/13/2020)

EPISODE 3.12, MUTATIONS: “The doctors must treat a 25-year-old runner who is suffering from severe swelling.” (1/20/2020)

EPISODE 3.13, DEATH AND SEX: “A terminal cancer patient is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition.” (1/27/2020)

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST, directly after The Bachelor. There are no descriptions for episodes 14-18 on ABC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more details are known. Episode 3.14 will air on February 3, Episode 3.15 on February 10, Episode 3.16 on February 17, Episode 3.17 on February 24, and the Season 3 finale (Episode 3.18) will air on March 2, unless the ABC schedule changes.

The Series Follows Shaun Murphy, an Autistic Surgeon

The ABC description for the series reads, “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.”

Tune in Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

