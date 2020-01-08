Tiani Warden: Gary Busey’s Ex-Wife Dies in Jail at 52

Tiani Warden, the ex-wife of actor Gary Busey, has died at the age of 52. Warden died following a cocaine overdose in jail in Texas, reports TMZ. The TMZ report says that Warden died on Novemebr 4.

Warden was Busey’s second wife. The couple was married between September 1996 and January 2001. According to Warden’s IMDb page, she appeared in three movies, “The Chain,” “Plato’s Run,” “The Rage,” and a mini-series named “Rough Riders” in 1997. All four of those appearances co-starred Busey.

More to follow…

