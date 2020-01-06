Tom Hanks Cries in His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Tom Hanks received the Cecil B DeMille award at the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards, and the actor teared up when mentioning his family. He teared up again near the end of his speech, blaming his cold for the emotions.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that." – Tom Hanks getting emotional accepting his honorary #GoldenGlobes award. pic.twitter.com/0UWpWVtaMT — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

“A man is,” he said at first, taking a break after getting teary-eyed. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is.”

Charlize Theron presented the award to Hanks, saying that he makes the world a better place. She has worked with Hanks directly, having been directed by him. She related a story about her time working with Hanks when she was a young actor; she said she was almost having a panic attack and didn’t know how to ask for a little bit of time. When Hanks realized what she needed, he announced that he needed a few minutes and lefet the room.

After Theron’s introduction, a tribute video was played, showing his career from Love Boat to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks received the award on top of being nominated for the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in the latter film.

“It’s the cold that is making this happen,” he said after tearing up again near the end of the speech. “I swear to God I’m not this emotional at home.”

The #GoldenGlobes Twitter Reacted to the Tears

Many Twitter users took to the platform to talk about the touching moment. The reactions ranged from heartfelt to hilarious.

User @eyesvvideshut wrote “I’m a simple human being, I see tom hanks crying I cry” along with an image of the moment.

I'm a simple human being, I see tom hanks crying I cry pic.twitter.com/LTVw7uQE4O — gina (@eyesvvideshut) January 6, 2020

Other users used memes and gifs to react to the moment. The gif of Paul Rudd crying on his appearance on Hot Ones, the YouTube show, was a popular one.

me sitting at home on my couch crying because tom hanks is crying #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/O5JlzlTv6V — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 6, 2020

Hanks Thanked His Family and the Industry

During his speech, Hanks discussed the importance of “stealing from every dope you work with” and said he’s stolen from “the likes of people that only need one name.” He mentions Meryl, Denzel, Antonio, Meg and Julia as some examples of those people.

