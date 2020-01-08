PHOTOS: Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s New House

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have followed suit with their reality co-stars and purchased a home in Valley Village, Los Angeles. The couple have shown off parts off their sprawling property on Instagram Live, but they plan to give television audiences a full tour during the season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

Read on for details regarding Schwartz and Maloney’s new home, as well as photos and feedback from the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Schwartz & Maloney Purchased Their Home for $1.925 Million

Reality Blurb reports that Schwartz and Maloney purchased their home in April 2019. The couple paid an estimated $1.925 million, which they confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen. “Yeah, we might be in escrow? I haven’t told anyone … until now!” Maloney revealed. “I know, now we can have babies.”

The 3,400-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, and a family room with a custom floor-to-ceiling entertainment center. The master suite is located on the second floor, and features a mounted television, a platform bed and a second fireplace.

According to Bravo, the couple has hosted several viewing parties and invited Vanderpump Rules co-stars like Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Beau Clark. They also host viewing parties, which they document on their Instagram stories. Check out screenshots from one of these hangouts below.

The House Has 4 Bedrooms & a Floor-to-Ceiling Entertainment Center

Schwartz and Maloney were the second Vanderpump Rules couple to purchase a home in Village Valley. According to Bravo, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought their home for $2 million several months prior, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright followed suit after them, purchasing a $1.9 million property.

Sandoval and Madix talked about the like-mindedness of their cast mates with People Magazine.“We call it the ‘Great Valley Migration,’” Madix joked. “We used to be able to walk to each other’s apartments, now we have to get in a car and drive.” Sandoval talked about the migration being an extension of when the cast were younger, and living in nearby apartments.

“We all have our own things going on, but we are also very, very, very involved in each other’s lives,” he explained. “Obviously being on the show, as the seasons have gone on, we have evolved, and we are going from apartments to houses, but it is still the same dynamic.”

The Couple Plan to Start a Family Within the Next Couple Years

Since purchasing their home, Schwartz and Maloney have entertained the notion of starting a family. The former talked about when they want to have kids during an interview with Life & Style Magazine.

“There have been tentative talks but no formal agreements,” he explained. “I say within three years we’ll probably knock out a baby or two. I don’t know! There’s a lot of things we’re excited about professionally that we want to get going. I want to see a little more of the world and I just want to be selfish a little longer before I have a kid.”

