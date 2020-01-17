Tracy McMillan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know Now

Tracy McMillan is a relationship expert who appears on OWN’s Family or Fiance. The series, in its second season, follows the emotional upheaval resulting from the introduction of someone’s fiance to that person’s family. McMillan serves as referee, offering advice or admonishment to the eight different groups of unhappy people, as fights erupt and people have to choose: one or the other.

Prior to Family or Fiance, she made a name for herself as a relationship coach, author and TV writer. In recent years, she’s stepped back from the spotlight to write several books about relationships. Now she’s back on screen, telling troubled couples how to solve their problems and manage their family crises. She’s frequent on Oprah.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tracy McMillan:

She Talks to Women for a Living

Her occupation is to talk to women about their relationship issues. In HuffPost she claims that she speaks to 70 women every morning. She also weighs in on topics that women might care about, offering advice in magazines, morning shows and blogs as a guest expert. Her main objective? To tell women why they’re not married yet.

She’s not shy about saying what’s on her mind to those 70 friends of hers and to anyone else she might have encountered in the last decade or so. According to a 2011 article in The Guardian, she has a no-holds-barred approach to explaining why any woman might not have “secured the ring,” explaining that it’s because she is “shallow,” a “bitch” or “not good enough.”

She Wants Women to Stop Having Casual Sex

Her viral blog post that appeared on HuffPost in 2011 explained that women who have recreational sex are “sluts” who are addicted to orgasms and sleep with anyone indiscriminately. On Oprah, she claimed that casual sex is “what’s keeping you single” and calls it a “real problem” that will destroy your chances of getting married.

In a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, McMillan says, “Do not sleep with him in the first place if he doesn’t want a relationship with you.” She says it took her more than 30 years to figure out how to accomplish this herself.

She’s Written Novels Based on Her Life

People writes that her best-selling book, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, was about a May-December relationship in which the woman was older. McMillan herself married a man who she met when she was 43 and he was 20. He turned out to be gay, they got a divorce and then she sued him for $40 million and also sued his lawyer after she confronted him on Oprah.

According to the Seattle Times, her books bring the “African American middle class experience to popular culture.” Her two most well-known novels include Stella and Waiting to Exhale. Both of which were made into major films. Her other work, including Why You’re Not Married…Yet, a novel based on her viral HuffPost blog post, have not enjoyed the same level of success.

She Has Been Married Three Times

According to the New York Times, she first married at 19 to an older man. A few years later, she divorced. A few years after that, she married again and had a child with a wealthy man who cheated on her, after which came a divorce. A few years later, she married husband number three who was gay and more than 20 years her junior. She divorced him.

Her Mother Was a Prostitute

According to Daily Mail, McMillan’s mother was a drug addicted prostitute and her father was a pimp. She grew up in foster care in a series of Midwestern homes and dedicated her childhood to reading, says the Chicago Tribune. The New York Times calls her life the epitome of dragging yourself up “by the bootstraps” to build a career out of a bad experience.

