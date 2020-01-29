TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for February 2020

February is almost here, and with it comes dozens of returning TV favorites, mid-season finales, new series premieres and popular singing competitions, including The Voice, American Idol and The Masked Singer. Shows like The Walking Dead, Homeland and The Flash are all returning this month, while the highly-anticipated second season of Narcos: Mexico premieres on Netflix on February 13. Reality television favorites like 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Below Deck and RuPaul’s Drag Race will all be airing new seasons as well, alongside several awards shows, sports events and Valentine’s Day specials.

The following is a list of all February 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will happily update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, continuing season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in February, 2020 (Note: all times are listed in Eastern and Central time).

Saturday, February 1, 2020

7/6 PM: Murdoch Mysteries (Ovation, Season 13)

(Ovation, Season 13) 8/7 PM: NFL Honors (FOX, Special)

(FOX, Special) 8/7 PM: Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III (Animal Planet, Special)

(Animal Planet, Special) 10/9 PM: Fire Masters (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

(Cooking Channel, Season 2) 11/10 PM: Cat Bowl II (Hallmark Channel, Special)

(Hallmark Channel, Special) 11/10 PM: Super Bowl LIV Music Fest (FOX, Special)

Sunday, February 2, 2020 – Groundhog Day

2/1 PM: Kitten Bowl VII (Hallmark Channel, Special)

(Hallmark Channel, Special) 3/2 PM: Puppy Bowl XVI (Animal Planet, Special)

(Animal Planet, Special) 6:30/5:30 PM: Super Bowl LIV (FOX, Special)

(FOX, Special) 10:30/9:30 PM: The Masked Singer (FOX, Season 3) – (Preview tonight after the Super Bowl, then Wednesday nights at 8 PM EST)

Monday, February 3, 2020

3/2 AM: Manhunt: Deadly Games (Spectrum, Series Premiere)

(Spectrum, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Girl Scout Cookie Championship (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo, Series Premiere)

(Bravo, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Twisted Love (ID, Series Premiere)

(ID, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Chopped Sweets (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: McMillion$ (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Desus & Mero (Showtime, Season 2)

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

8/7 PM: The Flash (The CW, Season 6.5)

(The CW, Season 6.5) 9/8 PM: State of the Union 2020 (ABC/CBS/FOX/NBC, Special)

(ABC/CBS/FOX/NBC, Special) 9/8 PM: Unsellable Houses (HGTV, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

8/7 PM: Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel, Season 9)

(Discovery Channel, Season 9) 8/7 PM: Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players (CBS, Special)

(CBS, Special) 9/8 PM: LEGO Masters (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Summer House (Bravo, Season 4)

Thursday, February 6, 2020

3/2 AM: Interrogation (CBS All Access, Series Premiere)

(CBS All Access, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, Season 7)

(NBC, Season 7) 8/7 PM: Katy Keene (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 9:30/8:30 PM: Indebted (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Briarpatch (USA Network, Series Premiere)

(USA Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Hot Properties: San Diego (HGTV, Season 2)

(HGTV, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE, Season 16)

(WE, Season 16) 10/9 PM: The Sinner (USA Network, Season 3)

(USA Network, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Tommy (CBS, Series Premiere)

Friday, February 7, 2020

3/2 AM: Locke & Key (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: My Holo Love (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: MacGyver (CBS, Season 4)

(CBS, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Season 10.5)

(CBS, Season 10.5) 11/10 PM: High Maintenance (HBO, Season 4)

Saturday, February 8, 2020

7/6 PM: The Witnesses: Part One – The Watchtower (Oxygen, Special)

(Oxygen, Special) 8/7 PM: College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues (Reelz, Special)

(Reelz, Special) 11/10 PM: Fight Camp Part 2: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (FOX, Special)

Sunday, February 9, 2020

1 PM/Noon: E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 1 PM/Noon: Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live! (ABC, Special)

(ABC, Special) 4/3 PM: American Idol: Where the Stars Are Born (ABC, Special)

(ABC, Special) 5/4 PM: E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 6:30/5:30 PM: Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet (ABC, Special)

(ABC, Special) 7/6 PM: The Witnesses: Part Two – A Window for Justice (Oxygen, Special)

(Oxygen, Special) 7:30/6:30 PM: Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2020 (E!, Special)

(E!, Special) 8/7 PM: The 92nd Annual Academy Awards (ABC, Special)

(ABC, Special) 8/7 PM: The Aquarium (Animal Planet, Season 2)

(Animal Planet, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Homeland (Showtime, Season 8)

(Showtime, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Shahs of Sunset (Bravo, Season 8)

(Bravo, Season 8) 9:45/8:45 PM: Wrong Man (Starz, Season 2)

(Starz, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Kidding (Showtime, Season 2)

(Showtime, Season 2) 11:30/10:30 PM: E! After Party: Oscars 2020 (E!, Special)

Monday, February 10, 2020

3/2 AM: Agatha Raisin (Acorn TV, Season 3)

(Acorn TV, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Hidden (Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, U.S. Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Met While Incarcerated (Reelz, Special)

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

10/9 PM: Cherish the Day (OWN, Series Premiere)

(OWN, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: For Life (ABC, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

8/7 PM: Big Cat Country (Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere)

(Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Survivor (CBS, Season 40)

(CBS, Season 40) 9/8 PM: Expedition X (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Richard Hammond’s Big (Science Channel, Series Premiere)

(Science Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Soup (E!, Season 13)

Thursday, February 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Love Is Blind (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Narcos: Mexico (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Snapped: Killer Couples (Oxygen, Season 13)

(Oxygen, Season 13) 9/8 PM: In Ice Cold Blood (Oxygen, Season 3)

Friday, February 14, 2020 – Valentine’s Day

3/2 AM: Cable Girls (aka Las Chicas del Cable) (Netflix, Season 5)

(aka Las Chicas del Cable) (Netflix, Season 5) 3/2 AM: High Fidelity (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Other Guy (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Utopia Falls (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+, Series Premiere)

(Apple TV+, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Strike Back (Cinemax, Season 7)

Sunday, February 16, 2020

6/5 PM: From Scratch (FYI, Series Premiere)

(FYI, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: 2020 American Rescue Dog Show (Hallmark Channel, Special)

(Hallmark Channel, Special) 8/7 PM: American Idol (ABC, Season 18 Premiere)

(ABC, Season 18 Premiere) 8/7 PM: Killer Affair (Oxygen, Season 1.5 Premiere)

(Oxygen, Season 1.5 Premiere) 8/7 PM: Outlander (Starz, Season 5 Premiere)

(Starz, Season 5 Premiere) 8/7 PM: Washington (History Channel, Series Premiere)

(History Channel, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Duncanville (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV, Season 11)

(HGTV, Season 11) 9/8 PM: Race for the White House (CNN, Season 2)

(CNN, Season 2) 9/8 PM: War of the Worlds (Epix, Series Premiere)

(Epix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV, Series Premiere)

(HGTV, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Good Girls (NBC, Season 3)

(NBC, Season 3) 10/9 PM: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 6.5)

(CBS, Season 6.5) 10/9 PM: Slow Burn (Epix, Series Premiere)

(Epix, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty (CNN, Series Premiere)

(CNN, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO, Season 7)

Monday, February 17, 2020 – President’s Day

3/2 AM: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Genius of the Ancient World (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Sisters (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: 2020 American Rescue Dog Show (Hallmark Channel, Special)

(Hallmark Channel, Special) 10/9 PM: Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy (Hallmark Channel, Special)

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

10/9 PM: Hot Ones: The Game Show (truTV, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

10/9 PM: Black Patriots (History Channel, Special)

(History Channel, Special) 10:30/9:30 PM: Year of the Rabbit (IFC, Series Premiere)

Thursday, February 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Playing for Keeps (Sundance Now, Series Premiere)

(Sundance Now, Series Premiere) 3/2 PM: Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (Facebook, Season 2)

Friday, February 21, 2020

3/2 AM: Hunters (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine (Discovery Channel, Season 2)

(Discovery Channel, Season 2) 11/10 PM: This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central, Season 3)

Saturday, February 22, 2020

7/6 PM: Up and Vanished (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

Sunday, February 23, 2020

8/7 PM: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC, Season 4)

(TLC, Season 4) 8/7 PM: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel, Season 7)

(Hallmark Channel, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Secrets of the Zoo (Nat Geo Wild, Season 2.5)

(Nat Geo Wild, Season 2.5) 9/8 PM: The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 10.5)

(AMC, Season 10.5) 10/9 PM: Better Call Saul (AMC, Season 5) – Preview tonight, then Mondays at 9 PM EST

(AMC, Season 5) – 10/9 PM: Food Paradise (Cooking Channel, Season 12)

(Cooking Channel, Season 12) 10/9 PM: The Rookie (ABC, Season 2.5)

(ABC, Season 2.5) 11/10 PM: Talking Dead (AMC, Season 9.5)

Monday, February 24, 2020 – Flag Day

3/2 AM: What to Do When Someone Dies (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Voice (NBC, Season 18) – Night 1 tonight, then airs again tomorrow night

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

8/7 PM: CBS News Democratic Primary Debate (CBS, Special)

(CBS, Special) 10/9 PM: Man v Food (Cooking Channel, Season 9)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

3/2 AM: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: SEAL Team (CBS, Two-Hour Season 3.5)

(CBS, Two-Hour Season 3.5) 10/9 PM: It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart (truTV, Series Premiere)

Thursday, February 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Followers (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) TBD: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (VH1, Season 3.5)

Friday, February 28, 2020

3/2 AM: Queen Sono (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Season 12)

Saturday, February 29, 2020 – Leap Day

9/8 PM: The UnXplained (History Channel, Season 2)

