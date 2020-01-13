Tyler Cameron Is Rumored to Be Dating Stassie Karanikolaou

On New Year’s Eve, Tyler Cameron was seen spending time with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, in Miami.

Speaking to US Weekly, an insider shared that the two were “being awfully friendly.”

Weeks before that, in November, another source told the outlet, “Tyler and Stassi are absolutely hooking up. They are keeping things casual, but Tyler really likes Stassi… And he thinks she’s gorgeous.”

They Were First Spotted Together in Early November

According to US Weekly, the two were first spotted together at the West Hollywood club Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in early November.

What do we know about Stassie Karanikolaou? The model is good friends with Kylie Jenner, and hails from Calabasas, California. Asked by Good American where she sees herself in five years, Stassi said in an interview, “In 5 years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world. I would love to do a lot more modeling and many more different campaigns. But most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that.”

Stassie and Tyler were then seen together on November 25 at an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. According to E! Online, Tyler and Stassie weren’t alone at the game– it was also attended by a group of friends, including Kendall Jenner, Dylan Barbour, and Peter Weber.

When the game was over, they went to Nice Guy and Poppy nightclub, where a source tells E!, “Stassie and Tyler were definitely showing PDA. They stuck by each other’s sides the entire night… Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other’s ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie’s face at one point for a kiss.”

Cameron Briefly Dated Gigi Hadid

Asked by Us Weekly in October if he was interested in dating someone from Bachelor Nation in a recent interview, Cameron said, “I don’t mean no in a negative way, I’ve just never thought of it. Like, there’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense… I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around. I’ll be in Toronto this weekend, Boston Monday and then Jupiter, [Florida] or the week to finally relax and hang with the family.”

Prior to dating Stassi, Cameron dated Gigi Hadid, but the two broke it off less than two months in.

In November, Cameron and Hadid unfollowed one another on social media. At the time, a source told US Weekly, “Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend… They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans kept searching for a reason why the two ended things, and Tyler eventually shared, “It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. We’re just friends.”

Neither Stassie nor Tyler has posted about the other on social media, so we’re assuming there’s nothing “official” going on between the two.

READ NEXT: The Bachelor’ Season 24 Spoilers on the Cast