Uncle Andy’s in Portland Maine Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

Chef Robert Irvine and the Restaurant: Impossible crew first visited Uncle Andy’s Diner in Portland, Maine in 2014. The restaurant will be featured on the January 2 episode of Restaurant: Impossible. The aim of the update is to see what changes have been made and how business has been since the show’s airing over 6 years ago.

Restaurant: Impossible chef Robert Irvine revisited the restaurant in September to film an update, according to the Press Herald. This will be the second time the Food Network show filmed at the 65-year-old landmark.

Uncle Andy’s Diner has been family owned and operated for 15 years. They are open for breakfast and lunch.

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ First FIlmed at Uncle Andy’s in 2014

The first time Robert Irvine and the crew pulled up to Portland, Maine’s Uncle Andy’s Diner, owner Dennis Fogg was dressed up in an ape costume with a poster advertising his business. His wife, Tina Fogg, told Irvine that they were just trying to get people’s attention.

During the episode, the Restaurant: Impossible crew has two days and $10,000 dollars to overhaul the entire restaurant. The budget includes the interior and the menu. During the overhaul, Irvine also works with the staff and owners to work on any issues with attitudes or staffing in general. For Uncle Andy’s, that meant working with Fogg on his professional Demeanor while working.

During the initial update a few months after Irvine’s intervention, Fogg talked of the financials at the restaurant.

“They are, right off the hook, four to five times better than before Restaurant: Impossible,” he said, adding that they installed booths to increase seating in the restaurant in order to accommodate larger parties. He went on to say that his family is stronger than he thought.

Uncle Andy’s Continues to Make Improvements

When Restaurant: Impossible returned to Uncle Andy’s in September, Fogg chose to close the restaurant to the public in order to accommodate the crew. He instead invited friends and customers to be on-screen customers during the filming. He invited about 40 people overall.

While he did not originally respond positively to all the changes Irvine recommended, Fogg did take a lot of the changes to heart and make some of them. There are still some changes Fogg did not implement, like taking some kids’ meals off the menu or being open for dinner. Fogg did try to add dinner service for a while, but ultimately went back to just serving breakfast and lunch.

“They did some good things when they were here, like pointing out how I was cutting some corners,” Fogg told the Press Herald. “Now I use fresh beef and fresh french fries, and I use more Maine ingredients, like blueberries and cranberries.”

After the initial airing of the episode of Restaurant: Impossible Uncle Andy’s was featured on, Fogg said business doubled for about a month. The restaurant still sees an influx of business when the episode airs in reruns and during the summer months.

In addition to being a restaurant owner, Fogg is a standup comedian. He said he started to get headliner bookings for his comedy act after the first airing of the show, and he may be hoping for that kind of publicity again. He was recently featured as the headlining act in Island Dog Brewing’s Maine Event Comedy.

Restaurant: Impossible originally aired on Food Network from 2011 to 2016. After taking a three-year hiatus, the show returned on April 20, 2019 with all-new episodes. The show airs Thursday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

