Victoria Fuller on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Season 24 of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday, all eyes will be on the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette. While a handful of suitresses will make an impression during the premiere, one of those stand-outs will be Victoria Fuller.

However, it looks like Fuller’s journey to finding love with the Delta pilot will be a bumpy ride as the 25-year-old from Virginia Beach enters the show with quite a lot of baggage. While Reality Steve typically predicts who will be each season’s villain, he reported that he’s “never” received so many negative stories about one contestant.

In her show bio Fuller said that she’s looking for a man that can love her “through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” and she’ll be holding out hope Weber can do just that.

WARNING: Fact No. 5 contains a spoiler for later in the season. Do not read the last paragraph if you don’t want to know any spoilers.

Here’s what you need to know about Victoria Fuller:

1. Fuller Allegedly Had Multiple Affairs With Her Married Friends’ Husbands

Reality Steve reported the worst about Fuller, detailing the terrible reputation she has back home after having not one, but multiple alleged affairs with married men. Making matters even more cringe-worthy, the blogger reported that she didn’t randomly meet these men on dates, that these were men married to women who used to be her friends.

Reality Steve added, “Here’s another layer to this story: Production knows about it too. In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know,” – which means her past dalliances could become major storylines on the show later down the road.

2. Fuller Calls All The Rumors Surrounding Her Affairs ‘FALSE’

The Bachelor contestant spoke out about the rumors surrounding herself and indirectly called out Reality Steve’s blog posts as merely “rumors” with no factual base. Fuller took to Instagram and said, “Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

Fuller also blocked Reality Steve on Instagram. But unfortunately, that won’t be enough to stope the information swirling about Fuller, none of which paints her in a particularly complimentary light. Victoria F. is in for a very turbulent few months while The Bachelor airs on national TV, especially if those involved from her past choose to speak out in individual interviews.

3. Fuller’s Pup Buxton Is Training To Be A Therapy Dog

While most people refer to their pup as their best friend, Fuller also credits her black boxer, Buxton, for helping her with anxiety issues.

She wrote of Buxton on Instagram, “He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that’… I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug.”

4. Victoria F. Works As A Part-Time Yoga Instructor

A graduate from Old Dominion University in 2015, Fuller lists her current profession as a medical sales rep on her Instagram, but she also works part-time at a yoga studio.

In her free time, Fuller likes to hit the gun range and seems to know quite a bit about guns. She’s also a huge country music fan, and regularly attends concerts of her favorites like Kenny Chesney. A Virginia native, she’s also a fan of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals.

5. Fuller & Weber’s First 1-On-1 Date Is Going to Be Filled With Drama

They say the devil works hard, but Bachelor Nation producers work harder. When Fuller is selected for a 1-on-1 date with Weber, they are both whisked away to country star Chase Rice’s concert, with whom she’s rumored to have had a prior relationship, according to Reality Steve.

Is it normal that a musical act on this show was already following one of the contestants before she was ever on? And THAT particular contestant was specifically chosen for THIS particular date? Hmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/uFZZDiPxzf — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 2, 2019

Now, merely following one another on social media could merely mean they’re friends, but because the date was filmed in a public place, at Cedar Park Amusement Park in Ohio, there were numerous people in attendance that corroborated with Reality Steve saying that things took an awkward turn at the concert.

(cont)…that’s why he follows her on IG. I don’t know how serious it was, how long it was for, or how/why it ended. But don’t think for a second Victoria being on today’s 1-on-1 wasn’t done on purpose. Will be interesting to see if anything comes of it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 3, 2019

Despite all the drama, it appears Fuller will make it quite far on Weber’s season. Although in a pre-show interview, Weber alluded to one contestant having a kind of “Jed Wyatt” situation.

“The fact is that people can hide stuff,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter. “And if they try hard enough, they can make it almost impossible for background investigators or for the show to really find out the truth. That’s the kind of world that we live in right now.”

