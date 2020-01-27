Victoria Fuller’s Ex-Boyfriend Chase Rice Appears on ‘The Bachelor’

Victoria Fuller, one of the remaining contestants vying for Bachelor star Peter Weber‘s heart, has a run-in with an ex-boyfriend during tonight’s episode of the show. (Warning: some light Bachelor spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you).

According to promos for the January 27 episode of The Bachelor, Weber surprises Fuller with a one-on-one date to see country star Chase Rice. Although the date sounds like an innocent, fun night of dancing and live music, it turns out to be an uncomfortable surprise for Fuller, who used to date Rice.

Here’s what you need to know about Rice’s appearance on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor ahead of the premiere:

Fuller & Rice Dated Before She Appeared on The Bachelor

According to US Weekly, Fuller was incredibly uncomfortable and breaks down in tears after realizing her first solo date with Weber will include her ex-boyfriend.

According to US Weekly, Fuller was incredibly uncomfortable and breaks down in tears after realizing her first solo date with Weber will include her ex-boyfriend.

“We turn the corner, I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend,” Fuller says in a sneak peek shared by US Weekly. Although Weber appears to be in an excellent mood, it’s clear that Fuller is anxious and uneasy. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now,” she adds in the clip.

She continues, explaining that the two used to date and despite how awkward the situation was, she didn’t want to ruin her date with Weber. “Chase and I dated before I came on the show. The situation is so uncomfortable. I want to die. … never in a million years was I expecting this but I’m trying my hardest to get through today because I don’t want to ruin this.”

The clip shared by US also sees Rice asking Weber if they are having a good time, and Weber, who appears completely unaware that Rice and Fuller used to date, responds “Hell yeah!” Another clip sees Rice and Weber talking privately about how far into the dating experience he is, while Fuller watches from a distance. By the end of the promo, Fuller breaks down in tears while trying to figure out how to explain to Weber that she and Rice used to date. Click here to watch the full clip.

Rice Only Appeared on the Show to Promote His Music

Rice confirmed he would be performing on an episode of The Bachelor‘s 24th season while walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards, according to Reality TV World. During the awards ceremony, The Morning Toast hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry asked the country singer about his appearance on the show, and if the upcoming season was going to involve a love triangle between the three.

Rice vehemently denied being involved in any love triad, telling Oshry, “It ain’t no love triangle, I’ll tell you that.” Rice added, “The love’s on their side. I wish them the best. I don’t know what happens there, but I wanted to go on and promote my music.” When asked if he thought he was set up, the country star agreed, stating, “Yeah, I mean, they set everybody up. Here’s my thing – I didn’t sign up for that. That’s my problem with it. At the end of the day, they had a job to do, and I don’t need to be a part of that. I mean, I went on there to promote my music, and that’s all it should’ve been. It wasn’t.”

Fuller Confronts a Surprise Guest During Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s episode promises even more drama after Fuller’s confronts another (former) contestant for spreading her business with Rice around to the other ladies. The clip above shows Fuller approaching Alayah Benavidez, who makes a surprise reappearance on the show to “set the record straight” with Weber about the rumors that got her eliminated earlier on.

However, it looks like Benavidez kicks up a little bit of drama while she’s visiting, and tells the rest of the ladies about Fuller and Rice’s relationship, which she claims was “literally all over the place at home,” so she figured everybody already knew. Fuller doesn’t accept her excuse, and reminds Benavidez that nobody has their phone in the mansion, so there would have been no way that they could have known.

“That’s something very personal to me, and the fact that you think it’s okay to go around to other girls and not come to me first is absurd,” Fuller tells Benavidez, who denies telling everybody. Fuller adds, “then why does everyone know? Do you not see that as stirring the pot, which is why you left in the first place? You’re manipulative.” You can check out the full clip above.

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC.

