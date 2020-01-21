‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Paul Is Miss Louisiana USA Winner

When Season 24 of The Bachelor first premiered, of all the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette, the beautiful Victoria Paul was an early standout.

Originally from Alexandria, Louisana, Paul’s been through some hardships throughout her life, as she bravely shared with viewers on ABC’s long-running reality dating series, but she also has some wonderful highlights to reminisce. Paul is Miss Louisiana 2019, and she represented her home state at the Miss USA competition.

Paul successfully made it to the Top 15 in the national pageant, and when her roommate Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina, was crowned Miss USA, she had nothing but an outpouring of love for the winner. And the sentiment was mutual. Kryst commented on the photo tribute Paul shared on Instagram by writing, “Love you so much Victoria!!! I couldn’t have had a better roomie and I’m so thankful to call you a friend. See you in NY ASAP!”

The 27-year-old’s success in pageantry did not happen overnight. When Paul was crown Miss Louisana, it was her third time competing for the title. In 2018, Paul was the second runner-up, and in 2017, she was eliminated in the top 10.

When Paul was preparing to walk down the runway for the Miss USA competition, she wrote the following inspirational message on Instagram:

“‘May today be the day that you pursue opportunity to make a difference for something even greater than you.’ Tonight, I’ll walk on the Miss USA stage with 50 of the most incredible women in honor of every single individual who has walked along side of me to get here as well as those who feel marginalized by labels or where they come from. I love you, all. Here’s to making the little girl I once was and Louisiana proud.”

Victoria Paul’s Mother & Sister Struggled With Drug Addiction & Her Father Passed Away When She Was a Toddler

Get to Know Miss Louisiana USA 2019Get to know Miss Louisiana USA 2019 Victoria Paul: Creator of "Hopeful HeART Program" bringing understanding to addiction and love to those who may struggle at home. MISS USA® airs LIVE from Reno Tahoe Thursday, May 2 at 8pm ET only on FOX. Who will take home the crown? Learn more about Reno Tahoe: https://www.youtube.com/user/visitrenotahoe Learn more about this year's competition http://www.missusa.com/competition Miss USA 2018 is Sarah Rose Summers from Nebraska. http://www.missusa.com/ Stay Connected! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissUSA Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissUSA Instagram: @MissUSA Store: http://bit.ly/1qLluQG Category: Miss USA Contestant Videos Year: 2019 2019-04-09T16:45:00.000Z

While Paul has mentioned her messy family life on The Bachelor, she didn’t shy away from her truth while competing in pageants, In a Miss USA contestant video, Paul opened up about her family being homeless, and the time she and sister Lauren Elizabeth lived in a shelter.

“I used to believe that where I came from disqualified me for success and was a disadvantage,” Paul is quoted as saying in the video. “I’ve realized that my experiences allow me to connect with those are less fortunate and why I remain humble.”

Paul said her childhood inspired her to launch a project called the Hopeful HeART Program during her tenure as Miss Louisiana, a foundation devoted to helping children cope with relatives’ addiction through art.

Now, that Paul’s pageant days are behind her, when not competing for Peter’s heart on The Bachelor, she works as a nurse. Paul practiced specialty nursing for two years in Dermatology before taking on the challenge of emergent care, where Paul now works full-time. However, she still works part-time in Dermatology.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelsey Weier Is the Miss Iowa 2017 Winner