Victoria Paul on The Bachelor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Paul is a nursing professional and a former Miss Louisiana pageant winner who is vying for Peter Weber’s affections on the new season of the Bachelor. She is originally from Alexandria, Louisiana.

Paul explained on her ABC bio that she wanted to be on the show “because she has never given herself a fair shot at finding love.” She added that she has had one serious boyfriend but the relationship ended after discovering that he had cheated on her.

Chris Harrison has hinted that Paul may be quick to tell Weber that she’s falling in love with him. He noted during a “Meet the Women” special that Paul is “quick with her emotions.” He also described her as “strong” and “independent” after having to deal with a difficult childhood.

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

1. Victoria Paul Is a Licensed Nurse Who Works In Urgent Care & At a Dermatology Office

Victoria Paul first attended college for business, according to her Linkedin profile. She studied at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 2011 to 2014, where she was also a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

But in 2014, Paul decided to switch her focus to nursing. She switched to Central Louisiana Technical Community College, where she obtained an associate’s degree in Family Practice Nursing in 2016.

According to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners, Paul’s current license was issued on December 28, 2017. It is due to expire on January 31, 2020. Her license status is “unencumbered,” which means there are no disciplinary actions against her record.

Paul states on her LinkedIn page that she has been working as a nurse at Premier Urgent Care since March of 2018. She has also been working at a dermatology office since May of 2016. Paul notes that her responsibilities there also include sales and marketing tasks.

2. Victoria Paul’s Mother & Sister Struggled With Drug Addiction & Her Father Passed Away When She Was a Child

Victoria Paul explained on her ABC bio that her father passed away when she was young. Chris Harrison discussed in the “Meet the Women” special that Paul had to help raise her sister after her father’s death because her mother struggled to cope and turned to drugs. Paul says her sister also has dealt with drug addiction. Both women are reportedly sober now.

Paul commented on her family struggles during her tenure as a beauty pageant contestant. In a video ahead of the Miss USA pageant in 2019, it’s noted that Paul and her family experienced homelessness. The family reportedly spent time in a shelter as well.

Paul says her childhood inspired her to launch a project called the Hopeful HeART Program. Based on the video embedded above, it appears the program is devoted to helping children cope with family member’s addiction through art. The program does not appear to have an official website.

3. Victoria Paul Was Crowned Miss Louisiana 2019

Victoria Paul is a pageant queen. She was crowned Miss Louisiana 2019.

It was her third time in the competition. Paul was the second runner-up in 2018. She was eliminated in the top 10 in 2017.

After winning the top prize, Paul reflected on the journey in an Instagram post. She wrote in part, “All of my life, all I ever dreamed was for my past experiences to mean something, to lift others up, and to be a light in this world. No matter how many crowns are placed on top of my head, my number of successes or setbacks, my arms will always remain open to hug and genuinely love the rest of this world. So incredibly grateful that I get this amazing opportunity and for every single person who has believed in me.”

Paul went on to compete in the national Miss USA pageant in May of 2019. She placed in the top 15.

4. Victoria Paul Loves Being an Aunt & Sharing Pictures Of Her Rescue Dog Named Doodle

Victoria Paul’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of her niece, Kyleigh. In posts dating back to 2012, she refers to the little girl as her “little princess,” “favorite little girl in the whole wide world!!!” and her “best friend.”

In 2013, she praised her sister Lauren for her mothering skills. Paul wrote, “Lauren, you are everything I hope to be as a mother someday.”

In early 2018, Paul also added an animal to her family. She adopted her dog Doodle from a shelter. Paul said the dog had been expected to lose his vision due to malnutrition and neglect from his previous home, but thanks to improved care his eyesight has improved. Paul has described the adoption as the “sweetest impulse decision” she’s ever made.

5. Victoria Paul Will Reportedly Have an On-Air Feud With Fellow Contestant Alayah Benavidez

There may be some fireworks of a different kind between Victoria Paul and fellow contestant Alayah Benavidez this season. According to Life & Style magazine, the two women may have entered the house with a feud already brewing.

The two women would have been familiar with each other because they both competed at the Miss USA pageant in 2019. Benavidez was Miss Texas 2019. According to Reality Steve, at some point during the season, Benavidez accuses Paul of lying to Peter Weber about her.

