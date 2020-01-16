‘Vikings’ Spoilers: Does Ragnar Appear on Season 6 Episode 7? Fans Hope So.

Vikings Season 6 Episode 7, titled “The Ice Maiden,” premieres Wednesday, January 15 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The new episode features an emotional funeral, as well as Bjorn’s return to Kattegat; fans are also hoping for a reunion between two beloved characters during tonight’s episode.

The description for “The Ice Maiden” reads, “Bjorn comes back to Kattegat; Harald manages to acquire a semblance of revenge against Olav; Ivar and Igor learn information about Prince Dir while in Kiev.”

Warning: MAJOR Vikings spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up! Here’s what we know about tonight’s emotional and heartbreaking Vikings episode:

Fans are Hoping Ragnar Makes One Last Cameo Appearance During Lagertha’s Funeral

In the wake of Lagertha’s tragic death during last week’s episode, titled “Death and the Serpent,” tonight’s episode will see the fierce and fiery shield maiden ushered into the afterlife, where fans are hoping she will be reunited with Ragnar Lothbrok in Valhalla.

The clip above features a series of flashbacks to earlier seasons of the show, when Ragnar was alive and the two were still together and blissfully in love. The devastatingly beautiful promo also shows Lagertha’s lifeless body floating to the bottom of the sea, where she comes to rest beside the sandy outline of Ragnar.

Clips from the promo, combined with earlier rumors that actor Travis Fimmel would return for the final season of the series has fans across the world crossing their fingers for a final cameo of his character during Lagertha’s funeral.

“Who knows Ragnar, what the gods have in store for us. […] If you have gone to Heaven, then we will never meet again. Odin will ride like the wind, and rescue you, and take you to Valhalla. And there we shall meet again, fight and drink and love one another.” #Vikings #Lagertha pic.twitter.com/S2DcxG5Nyq — Katheryn Winnick Central (@KatWinnickFans) January 10, 2020

“Who knows Ragnar, what the gods have in store for us. […] If you have gone to Heaven, then we will never meet again. Odin will ride like the wind, and rescue you, and take you to Valhalla. And there we shall meet again, fight and drink and love one another.” one user quoted on Twitter, while another added, “May Ragnar and Gyda welcome you at the gates of Valhalla.”

Another (very intense) fan who is clearly rooting for a reunion between the two wrote, “if ‘reunion’ doesn’t mean ragnar shows up and him and lagertha are reunited i’ll literally kill everyone and then myself (this is not a binding contract).” Many fans echoed the same sentiment across Twitter and Instagram, similarly writing “May Lagertha be reunited with her beloved Ragnar in Valhalla.”

The official Vikings Instagram account also shared a graphic of Lagertha’s body lying on her funeral pyre, captioned with the same line she used when Ragnar died, which has furthered speculation that the two will reunite during tonight’s episode.

“Odin will ride like the wind… and take you to Valhalla, where you belong, my own sweet Ragnar… There we shall meet again, and fight and drink… and love one another.”

Actress Katheryn Winnick Said it Was a ‘Surreal’ Experience to Witness Her Own Funeral

Actress Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) previewed her character’s funeral, telling the publication that it was a “surreal” experience to bare witness to her own funeral. “[Series creator] Michael Hirst wrote this beautiful [funeral] with all the shield maidens pulling [the floating pyre] through the broken snow, so I can go to Valhalla,” Winnick shared with TVLine.

“I came on set because I was preparing to direct [the next episode] and it was so surreal because I really walked into my own funeral. It was weird to see the prosthetic me lying there,” she continued. “Even though I didn’t get to have tears in my actual final scene, I couldn’t last [at the funeral shoot] because I would’ve been in tears. To see everybody at your funeral and you’re watching yourself is a bit of a out-of-body experience.”

She also noted that her on-screen son Bjorn (played by Alexander Ludwig) gives an incredibly moving speech during her funeral, stating “It was so important for his arc, especially because of where he’s going to go.”

However, Bjorn was originally not even going to be part of the funeral, let alone give a heartbreaking, bittersweet speech. According to Winnick, Hirst played out a few different scenarios, but realized in the end that Bjorn had to be there and make a speech. “Originally, he was not written to be a part of my funeral, believe it or not. He had no speech, nothing,” she said.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of Vikings.

