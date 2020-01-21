Vinny Value Dies: Legendary NYC Hardcore Drummer Passes Away

Vinny Value, the legendary New York City hardcore drummer, has died. Value’s death was announced in a Facebook post from one of his former bands, Kill Your Idols.

The Kill Your Idols tribute read in part, “We loved him, and he was beloved anywhere we went. Vinnie loved people, too. And his light was spread all over the world in his music and his travels with NRSV, Warzone, Grey Area, KYI, SSSP, and more.” The post referred to Value as having a “large personality, the only drummer we ever knew that was also a frontman from behind the drums.” The post also paid tribute to Value’s wife and children. Value’s real name was Vincent Verga.

Warzone – We Won't Forget 2011-03-01T19:01:19.000Z

While the band Warzone also paid tribute to Value, crediting him with helping to write the band’s song, “We Won’t Forget,” which was written in tribute to the band’s late singer, Raybeez, who passed away in September 1997. According to one online profile, Value was a member of Warzone for five years. He had also been a member of Grey Area and The Arsons.

NYHC Documentary (1995)Hardcore 101 2013-06-20T05:20:44.000Z

In addition to those bands, Value also founded S.S.S.P., Skinheads Still Scare People, with Mike De Lorenzo, in the wake of the demise of Kill Your Idols. Value was also a member of No Redeeming Social Value, a band featured in the 1995 documentary about the hardcore scene in New York, “N.Y.H.C.” During 2011, Value formed Kickstarts alongside Rick Lopez from The Casualties.

According to a deactivated GoFundMe page, in May 2018 Value was diagnosed with a spinal injury. That page detailed that in 2013, Value suffered a compression fracture in his back.

