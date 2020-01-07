Who Is the Virgin Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020?

Right at the top of The Bachelor season 24 is premiere is a montage previewing the entire season, teasing all the crazy drama and tearful confrontations that are coming our way on Peter Weber’s journey to find love. One comment in particular sticks out because it shows one girl talking about another girl being a virgin. We have some ideas about why and when this goes down, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled for this season of The Bachelor.

The Montage

So, the montage in question focuses heavily on Peter getting intimate with the ladies. He is shown making out with multiple contestants, with perhaps a couple of clips that are in a fantasy suite, so it might be more than just making out.

Overlaid with all this are comments about hooking up with Peter and then finally contestant Victoria Fuller, a 26-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia, comes on screen and says, “Dude, she has waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin?”

According to an Instagram story by Reality Steve, the person she is talking about is none other than Madison Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama. Here’s why that makes sense.

SPOILER WARNING: Major spoilers ahead. If you care about major spoilers, stop reading.

The Final Three

According to Reality Steve, the final three contestants are Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss, a 23-year-old model from Tennessee. So it makes sense that if anyone is going to comment about another contestant’s virginity, it’s going to be one of the final three talking about another one of the final three.

Those girls will have been around each other for the entire show, so they presumably know each other really well. Friendships formed, secrets shared and all that. It also makes sense that Madison would wait until the fantasy suite to tell Peter that she’s a virgin. That’s the most important time for it to come up, plus the season is overstuffed with references to Peter’s four-times-in-a-windmill sexcapades with Hannah Brown. If you’re a virgin, maybe you don’t feel overly comfortable sharing that to someone the show is making out to be Mr. Sex Guy.

So, it makes a lot of sense that it would be Victoria F. talking about Madison and that perhaps it happens when they’re down to the final three.

The Ultimatum Girl

The other interesting piece of information from this montage is that one girl gives Peter an ultimatum — and it might be that if he sleeps with anyone other than her, she’s going to have to leave the show.

We also hear Peter saying, “I don’t want you to feel like it’s all about sex, but I have been intimate. I can’t lie to you about that.”

Now, this could all be some tricky editing on ABC’s part. Who knows if the ultimatum is even about sex? Or if Peter even sleeps with anyone? (He probably does because that’s a big part of his persona now, but you never know). But it’s interesting to speculate.

Among the girls we see crying are Kelsey Weier, a professional clothier from Iowa who reportedly makes it all the way to the final four, Victoria F., who says she’s “scared,” and 22-year-old fashion blogger Mykenna Dorn, who is seen crying twice — once when she takes about the “drama and lies” to the other girls and once when she wonders, “Why am I even here?”

It should be interesting to watch it all play out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: The Bachelor Season 24 Final Four Spoilers