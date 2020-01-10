Vulnerable: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

Vulnerable is the sixth track on Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated album, Rare. The song is about choosing to stay vulnerable and open to experiences, even if means taking on risks in a romantic situation.

In an interview with Spotify, Gomez described the making of this album as a “nightmare,” but a positive one:

I thought that I was so ready, like, two years ago…I had collected all of these sessions and don’t even remember half of them because it evolved each year. And something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, and would take me somewhere else. And then all the sudden, I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that added the end of the album.

Vulnerable Song Lyrics: ‘If I Was the Greatest Thing to Happen to You, Would You Know It?’

Here are the full lyrics to Vulnerable:

If I gave you every piece of me, I know that you could drop it

Give you the chance, I know that you could take advantage once you got it

If I open up my heart to you, I know that you could lock it

Throw away the key and keep it there forever in your pocket

If I gave the opportunity to you, then would you blow it?

If I was the greatest thing that happened to you, would you know it?

If my love was like a flower, would you plant it, would you grow it?

I might give you all my body, are you strong enough to hold it?

If I show you all my demons

And we dive into the deep end

Would we crash and burn like every time before?

I would tell you all my secrets

Wrap your arms around my weakness

If the only other option’s letting go

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

I’ll stay vulnerable

If I hand you my emotion, would you even want to take it?

If I give you all my trust now, would you fumble it and break it?

If I let you cross my finish line, then would you wanna make it?

I think I’m ready, won’t you come and flip the switch and activate it?

If I show you all my demons

And we dive into the deep end

Would we crash and burn like every time before?

I would tell you all my secrets

Wrap your arms around my weakness

If the only other option’s letting go

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

I’ll stay vulnerable

If I show you all my demons

And we dive into the deep end

Would we crash and burn like every time before?

I would tell you all my secrets

Wrap your arms around my weakness

If the only other option’s letting go

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah

If I show you all my demons

And we dive into the deep end

Would we crash and burn like every time before? (I’ll stay vulnerable)

I would tell you all my secrets

Wrap your arms around my weakness

If the only other option’s letting go

(I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah)

Are There Any Hidden Easter Eggs in Vulnerable?

Vulnerable might, to some fans, seem like a direct acknowledgement of Gomez’s tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber. However, she hasn’t indicated any connection between Bieber and the song. With that said, the lyrics that could pertain the most to her former relationship are the following:

“If I show you all my demons

And we dive into the deep end

Would we crash and burn like every time before? (I’ll stay vulnerable)”