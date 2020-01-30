Watch All Super Bowl 2020 Commercials & Ads [VIDEOS]

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean we need to wait to watch this year’s Super Bowl commercials. As is the case each year, some spots have been released early.

Here are some Super Bowl 2020 commercials and teasers to check out ahead of Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Smaht Pahk, Hyundai

This star-studded commercial features Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz. All the actors and players are showcasing some thick Boston accents to promote the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, which features Remote Smart Parking Assist. Or, as they call it in the spot, “smaht pahk.”

Chris Evans is from Sudbury, Rachel Dratch is from Lexington, and John Krasinski is from Newton, so this will be an especially special commercial for Bostonians.

Whassup Again, Budweiser/Uber

This year, Budweiser teamed up with Uber for its Super Bowl 2020 commercial.

This is a spin-off the classic Budweiser commercial, featuring a slew of smart home devices talking to one another. The official description from Ads of the World reads, “In a world with so much smart technology, there are still people who make the wrong choice to drive impaired. Budweiser and Uber are teaming up to help Canadians choose a smart way home after #SuperBowlLIV.”

The ad was created by Mosaic.

#SnickersFixtheWorld, Snickers

Snickers teamed up with BBDO New York to do what we initially thought was a recreation of Coke’s “Hilltop” ad.

In the words of Fast Company, “Initially it feels as if the brief for this commercial, created by long-time Snickers ad agency BBDO New York, was to recreate Coke’s “Hilltop” ad but, y’know, funnier. We’ve got people of all colors and creeds lamenting the problems facing society today—from partisan politics to social media addiction, from Peter Pan syndrome to the surveillance state—and, as with White and Pesci before them, suggesting what the world really needs is its own Snickers.”

Winona in Winona, Squarespace

Squarespace has released a string of teasers for their meta Super Bowl ad, which shows Winona Ryder in the actual town of Winona, Minnesota.

She starts the commercial musing, “You can take the Winona out of Winona…”

The teaser above is different than the commercial that will air during the Super Bowl. As the Star Tribune points out, Ryder has also put together a “Welcome to Winona” photo book that will be on sale starting February 3 at 9am CST.

All People Are Tax People, TurboTax

This admittedly catchy commercial shows a group of people doing a silly dance to show that all people are tax people.

In a statement, Mary-Ann Somers, Senior Vice President, Intuit’s Consumer Group, shared, “With the Super Bowl, we are creating a moment, at the height of tax season, to inspire and empower fans, and celebrate what unites us… We believe that people are capable of amazing things and, with the right tools and encouragement, they can do anything – including their taxes. This spot is a celebration that everyone can confidently do their taxes with TurboTax, no matter how much or little help they need.”

The commercial features a full-length original song titled, “All People Are Tax People Extended Remix.”

Let It Go, Audi

Arya Stark, otherwise known as Maisie Williams, drives an Audi while singing the song “Let It Go” from Frozen.

On Instagram, the actress recently wrote, “I had such an amazing time filming this for @Audi — whizzing around LA in the all-electric Audi e-tron Sportback… The future is electric, let the past go!”

Typical American, Budweiser

To juxtapose their other funnier commercial, Budweiser also chose to add an additional, more emotional commercial to the mix this year. Their Typical American commercial doesn’t feature any celebrities, but instead, it shows off some proud American clips, like a member of the military returning home to his family, and a fireman fighting a blazing fire.

Inside Post’s Brain, Bud Light

Bud Light is showcasing it’s new Bud Light Seltzer through the, well, brain, of Post Malone.

In the spot, we see the tiny workers in Post’s brain work to inform him that the Bud Light Mango Seltzer he is drinking is both delicious and low in calories.

Pop-Tarts Fixed the Pretzel Commercial, Pop-Tarts

Queer Eye fans will be happy to know that Jonathan Van Ness is making his Super Bowl commercial debut this year with Pop-Tarts.

The teaser above is a preview for the 30-second commercial that will air at the end of the first half of the game. In the commercial, Van Ness stars as the enthusiastic infomercial. “Time for this snack to get a snack,” he starts off. Pop-Tarts worked with MRY on the 30-second spot.

The Heist, Porsche

Porsche is hoping all eyes are on them with their 2020 Super Bowl Ad, featuring the new Taycan electric car. In the spot, the Taycan creeps out of the Porsche museum, and past guards who completely miss them, until they set off a sensor.

Thus ensues a sports car race that’s quite the sight to see. The commercial will run about 60 seconds on Super Bowl Sunday, and can be watched in its entirety on the Porsche YouTube channel page.

Oysters, Genesis

Genesis Motor America has proven they have the star power, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the center of their ad.

The commercial will air during the second quarter of the game, and features the first SUV from Genesis, the GV80. And this isn't all we can expect to see from the couple– they're officially part of the car's "Young Luxury" brand position.

Genesis Motor America has proven they have the star power, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the center of their ad.

The commercial will air during the second quarter of the game, and features the first SUV from Genesis, the GV80. And this isn’t all we can expect to see from the couple– they’re officially part of the car’s “Young Luxury” brand position.

Rick and Morty, Pringles

Rick and Morty are going super meta with a super bowl ad… about being trapped in a super bowl ad. That’s right– it’s a Pringles Super Bowl commercial inside a Pringles commercial.

“Pringles! We’re trapped in a Pringles commercial. They must’ve taken us in our sleep,” Rick tells Summer at the top of the spot.

Famnous Visitors, Walmart

Walmart’s 60-second commercial features 12 well-known characters, from Star Trek’s USS Enterprise to Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. The spot will air during the first quarter of the game.

Captain Marvel and his delegates and Milano and teenage Groot will also make an appearance in the ad.

Be The One, Microsoft

This year puts San Francisco 49ers Offensive Assistant Coach Katie Sowers at the forefront.

The commercial shows a montage of Sowers’ life and her rise to becoming the first woman in NFL history to coach in the Super Bowl.

Loretta, Google

This commercial is bound to bring everyone watching the Super Bowl to tears.

It shows an elderly man using his Google Assistant to help him dig up memories of his late wife, Loretta.

According to Today, the ad is based on a real story of a Google employee's grandfather. Google chief's marketing officer Lorraine Twohill recently said in an interview, "At 85, to an audience of millions, he'll be making his film debut… We couldn't be happier for him."

This commercial is bound to bring everyone watching the Super Bowl to tears.

It shows an elderly man using his Google Assistant to help him dig up memories of his late wife, Loretta.

According to Today, the ad is based on a real story of a Google employee’s grandfather. Google chief’s marketing officer Lorraine Twohill recently said in an interview, “At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut… We couldn’t be happier for him.”

Best Thing Since Sliced Bread, Little Caesars

Fans of The Office will be happy to see Rainn Wilson playing the owner of the Sliced Bread company, which is in danger of no longer being the “next best thing.”

The commercial aims to show that getting Little Caesar’s pizza delivered is the best thing since sliced bread.

Monologue, Doritos

Doritos scored none other than Sam Elliott to deliver the lyrics from Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” as a monologue for the teaser above. It’s quite epic.

Keep in mind, this is just a teaser for the real thing, which we feast our eyes on on Sunday.

Where It All Began, Cheetos

The spot above is a 15-second feature of the Cheetos Popcorn ad. The star of the commercial is MC Hammer, and the spot looks into the roots of the song “U Can’t Touch This”. It asks, “Was Cheetos and Cheetle the inspiration behind the track?”

Yahoo quotes Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America, as saying, “Cheetos is such an iconic and beloved brand that has gained even more popularity in the last decade, so we saw the Super Bowl as the only fitting place to debut our biggest product launch in a decade with Cheetos Popcorn… And of course, joining our mischievous brand identity in a playful way with MC Hammer was a perfect fit. It’s two icons coming together — Cheetos and Hammertime — in a relatable story about the Cheetle that sticks to everyone’s fingers when eating Cheetos.”

Zero Sugar. Done Right., Pepsi

Missy Elliot and H.E.R are here to show off the new Coke Zero, to the tune of the Rolling Stones “Paint It Black.”

The 30-second teaser above was released on January 29, and the full commercial will be revealed during Sunday’s big game. Billboard quotes Missy as saying in a recent interview, “I’ve been following H.E.R.’s career closely; her talent is undeniable… When the opportunity came up, to not just work together but collaborate and create something all our own, we had to make it happen. I called up Timbaland and Sean Bankhead, I got the best of the best to make sure we brought the noise and did Pepsi Zero Sugar right.”

Dirty Laundry, Tide

This year, Tide enlists the help of actors Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire to sell their product. The 60-second ad features the two actors ‘airing out their dirty laundry.

Keep in mind, the above is only a teaser for the real thing, coming on Sunday.

AFM Shopping Network, Avocados from Mexico

This year’s Avocados from Mexico commercial sets Molly Ringwald at the center of a Shopping Network feature.

In this year’s spot, she shows off the Avo-Carrier, the Tortilla Chip Pool Float, and the Matching Travel Collection.

As Good as the Original, Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew’s inventive commercial is a spoof on The Shining and features Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross, there to prove that Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is just as good as the original version.

I Run For, Kia

VideoVideo related to watch all super bowl 2020 commercials & ads [videos] 2020-01-30T14:26:34-05:00

At one point in the commercial, Jacobs tells his younger self, “Sometimes I wonder what I would tell my younger self if I ever saw him… I’d tell him, ‘Josh, it’s going to be hard growing up homeless. But you’ve got to believe in yourself. Be tougher than the world around you.’”

Jimmy Works It Out, Michelob ULTRA

Jimmy Fallon works out under the direction of John Cena. The spot features cameos by Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, Kerri Walsh Kennings, Brooke Sweat, and The Roots, who all cheer Jimmy on as he learns to enjoy working out.

Why? Because Michelob ULTRA is only good if you enjoy it.

