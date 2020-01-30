Powerball Drawing Live Stream: How to Watch Online Tonight, January 29, 2020

Tonight, Powerball has an estimated $394 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $274.6 million before taxes. If you bought a ticket, you’ll want to watch the results live as they happen, whether you’re watching online or on TV. If you want to watch the Powerball drawing live tonight, January 20, 2020, then it starts at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central. But you only have a few options for livestreaming the drawing.

Live Stream Options for Watching Tonight

Here are the channels that typically show live streams of Powerball drawings. You might want to have several windows open when wanting to watch the Powerball drawing online live tonight. Depending on what else is happening in the news, any news station might choose to not show the drawing live, so you’ll want other options handy.

WNEP Scranton often streams the drawing here. This stream constantly shows WNEP’s channel or previous newscasts, so keep an eye on it for the drawing at the appropriate time. It’s also embedded below, but remember – the drawing might not be shown depending on what else is happening in the news.

You can also try the livestream from WRAL. They’ll have an older drawing at that link until the new drawing happens. This one seems pretty dependable, so you’ll want to keep a window open for this one. They say they show the drawings live at 10:01 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

You can sometimes catch a livestream at WGN-TV at this link. Here they have live streams of their newscasts, which often include the Powerball drawing.

WSBTV also sometimes shows the drawing live during their newscast, which is embedded below. But once again, this isn’t guaranteed, so keep some of these other links open in different windows too.

Or try Texas Lottery’s live webcast here. But keep in mind, this one is sometimes delayed by about 12 minutes.

If you want to watch via an app, you have a few options for that method too. You may be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing at Powerball.com, but sometimes it’s posted sooner. You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens or if the live stream has glitches again.

Preview for Tonight’s $394 Million Jackpot

Tonight’s Powerball is worth $394 million, with a cash value of $274.6 million. (The cash value is how much you would take home, before taxes, if you choose the lump sum rather than the annuity option.) The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, slightly better than the odds of winning Mega Millions which are 1 in 302 million.

If you do win the jackpot tonight, AZ Central suggests trying to stay anonymous if you can. Don’t announce immediately that you won. Instead, consult with an attorney first. Not all states let you stay anonymous, but sometimes you can claim the prize through an anonymous trust.

It only costs $2 to play Powerball, with an extra $1 if you choose the Powerplay option. The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1, which is better than the Mega Millions odds of 302,575,350 to 1.

To win the jackpot, you would need to match all five white balls and the red Powerball. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball. If you only match one and it’s the white ball, you won’t take home anything.

